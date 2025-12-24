Yinka Ilori Is the Designer Behind AFCON 2025’s Man of the Match Trophy

Have you seen the AFCON 2025 Man of the Match trophy yet? The striking award presented to players after each game at the tournament was designed by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori.

Commissioned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ilori created the Man of the Match trophy for AFCON 2025, where it is handed to the best-performing player in every match. The design brings a distinct visual identity to the tournament, placing African creativity at the centre of its individual honours.

Ilori, who was born in London to Nigerian parents, is known for his work across architecture, furniture, public installations and product design. His practice frequently draws from African-inspired forms and contemporary design, making his collaboration with CAF a natural fit for the tournament.

According to Ilori, the trophy itself is composed of 24 radiant beams, representing the 24 nations participating in AFCON 2025. Each beam uses a mix of materials to distinguish the countries, while their movement and convergence symbolise how football brings nations together through the competition. At the centre of the design sits the Damask rose, the national flower of host country Morocco, marking where the award is won.

Describing the piece, Ilori said it is “a unique piece that will reward the best player of each match throughout the competition,” adding that the design celebrates “each country’s unique strengths and contributions to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, Morocco 2025.”