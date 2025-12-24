Connect with us

Yinka Ilori Is the Designer Behind AFCON 2025’s Man of the Match Trophy

Anthony Azekwoh Brings His Viral Wedding-Inspired Collection to Life

Beeta Art Festival Returns This December For Its 5th 'Connected Voices' Edition in Abuja

Amma Abena Invites You to Pause: An Intimate First Listen of Paddle to Your Resting Place, Her Sophomore EP

A First Look Inside MOWAA’s New Institute Shaping West African Art

When Heritage Meets Artistry: The Macallan Toasts 10 Years of The LadyMaker

Icons Last Forever: Sarah Diouf & Trevor Stuurman Reimagine Vlisco’s Legacy Through a New Visual Dialogue

Kusuum Home Launches in Ghana: Walls That Tell African Culture

A new digital home for Africa’s boldest creative voices, Welcome to Création Africa

Biodun Stephen, Women in Arts Launch FRAME to Champion Gender Equity in Nollywood

The AFCON 2025 Man of the Match trophy was designed by Yinka Ilori, featuring 24 beams for participating nations and a Damask rose honouring host country Morocco.
Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Yinka Ilori/Instagram

Have you seen the AFCON 2025 Man of the Match trophy yet? The striking award presented to players after each game at the tournament was designed by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori.

Commissioned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ilori created the Man of the Match trophy for AFCON 2025, where it is handed to the best-performing player in every match. The design brings a distinct visual identity to the tournament, placing African creativity at the centre of its individual honours.

Ilori, who was born in London to Nigerian parents, is known for his work across architecture, furniture, public installations and product design. His practice frequently draws from African-inspired forms and contemporary design, making his collaboration with CAF a natural fit for the tournament.

According to Ilori, the trophy itself is composed of 24 radiant beams, representing the 24 nations participating in AFCON 2025. Each beam uses a mix of materials to distinguish the countries, while their movement and convergence symbolise how football brings nations together through the competition. At the centre of the design sits the Damask rose, the national flower of host country Morocco, marking where the award is won.

Describing the piece, Ilori said it is “a unique piece that will reward the best player of each match throughout the competition,” adding that the design celebrates “each country’s unique strengths and contributions to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, Morocco 2025.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YINKA ILORI (@yinka_ilori)

