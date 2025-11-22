Amma Abena Invites You to Pause: An Intimate First Listen of Paddle to Your Resting Place, Her Sophomore EP

Before the world hears it, a select few will gather.

Amma Abena is launching her sophomore EP, Paddle to Your Resting Place, with an evening that feels true to the music itself; intimate, intentional, and exploratory. This isn’t about the noise; it’s about the silence between the notes, the space to breathe, and the conversations that emerge when we truly listen.

The intimate gathering will bring together core fans, friends, and industry insiders for a curated listening experience unlike any other. Attendees will don headphones and immerse themselves in the complete body of work, followed by a screening of Tomorrow, My Time Will Come; a short film produced by Amma Abena and directed by Riley. The film reimagines one of the EP’s tracks, stripping it down to its emotional core and expanding it into a visual narrative.

But the music doesn’t end when the headphones come off. The evening flows into intimate dialogue, inviting attendees to sit with the central question woven throughout Amma’s work: Where is your resting place, and how are you paddling to get there?

From Listening to Living: Introducing Unwatered Flowers Die

The launch marks the beginning of something bigger. Following the private listening, Amma Abena will unveil Phase 2 of the EP rollout: Unwatered Flowers Die (UWD), a documentary acoustic-style digital music series that pairs artists for raw, collaborative performances in culturally resonant locations.

Rooted in Amma’s belief that art thrives in community, UWD challenges the notion that we paddle alone. The pioneer season will feature 5-7 artists across different genres and textures, each bringing their own voice to the conversation. Currently in production, the series is set to roll out in the first quarter of 2026 and aims to become a cultural exchange; one that begins on the shores of Lagos and travels to the bars of London, the wineries of Paris, and beyond.

With Paddle to Your Resting Place, Amma Abena is carving out space for depth in a world dominated by distraction. She’s not just releasing music, she’s starting a conversation, and she’s inviting you in.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Paddle to Your Resting Place