Watch Dika Ofoma’s Riveting Short Film “A Japa Tale”

Dika Ofoma, Nigerian writer and film maker, releases a short film titled “A Japa Tale.” The short film tells the story of two young lovers whose young love life is geared towards marriage. In between, it starts to conflict due to the dream aspirations and intrusion of an overbearing mother.

“A Japa Tale”, written and directed by Dika, explores how intimately young people are in love, yet some things bridge the flow of the love.

Watch the moving short film below: