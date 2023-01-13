Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch Dika Ofoma's Riveting Short Film “A Japa Tale”

BN TV Music

Rihanna Gives First Look At Her Super Bowl Halftime Show In New Teaser

BN TV Music

Ric Hassani Releases Music Video For “My Only Baby”

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#NkeiruRiches23: Catch all the Beautiful Moments from Actress Nkiru Sylvanus' Traditional Wedding

BN TV

Taymesan talks about Consistency & Authenticity on “Lilian’s Couch”

BN TV Living Nollywood

Joke Silva joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in episode 8 of "Mercy’s Menu"

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Tomike Adeoye talks about Growing & Her Experiences as a Mom on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House” | Watch

BN TV

Michael & Olumurewa's "Menisms" Podcast is back with a New Season

BN TV Music

Rotimi delivers a fascinating performance of “Make You Say” on Glitch Sessions

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stan Nze & Rita Dominic Star in New Crime Drama "The Trade" | See the Trailer

BN TV

Watch Dika Ofoma’s Riveting Short Film “A Japa Tale”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Dika Ofoma, Nigerian writer and film maker, releases a short film titled “A Japa Tale.” The short film tells the story of two young lovers whose young love life is geared towards marriage. In between, it starts to conflict due to the dream aspirations and intrusion of an overbearing mother.

“A Japa Tale”, written and directed by Dika, explores how intimately young people are in love, yet some things bridge the flow of the love.

Watch the moving short film below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php