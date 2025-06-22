Raphiat’s Lifestyle Shares Her Delicious Achi Soup Recipe & It’s a Must-Try!

Have you ever had a bowl of delicious Achi soup? If you haven’t, you’re in for a treat. We’ve got the full scoop for you.

Achi soup is a traditional Nigerian delicacy, indigenous to the Igbo people and some parts of Akwa Ibom. Achi, which is derived from the seeds of the Brachystegia eurycoma tree, serves as a natural thickener in many beloved soups like Ora (Oha) Soup, Bitterleaf Soup, and Ofe Owerri, essentially, any soup where cocoyam might traditionally be used as a thickener.

It’s widely used in West African cuisine, especially in the eastern and southern parts of Nigeria, and while Achi itself is often a thickening agent, it also forms the base of a delicious, wholesome soup that pairs beautifully with any swallow of your choice.

In this video, Raphiat’s Lifestyle takes us step by step through her Achi soup recipe, and it’s as flavourful as it is easy to follow. Here’s how she makes it:

She starts by boiling some water to soften her stockfish. Once softened, she cooks it together with goat meat, seasoning both with salt and seasoning cubes, allowing them to simmer gently in their own juices before adding water later on.

Next, she adds a generous scoop of ogiri and some blended yellow habanero pepper. Raphiat insists on yellow over red for its unique flavour, and then throws in some smoked fish for even more depth.

The magic of the soup begins when she mixes Achi powder with palm oil to create a smooth paste, which she then pours into the pot. A good stir later, the soup begins to thicken beautifully.

Finally, she adds chopped uziza leaves, giving the soup one last gentle stir. Her advice is not to leave the vegetables in for too long. This keeps them vibrant, green, and slightly crunchy.

This rich, earthy soup is typically enjoyed with any swallow of your choice, pounded yam, fufu, semovita, but if you’re feeling adventurous, try it with rice.

Watch Raphiat’s full cooking video below and bring this heartwarming Nigerian classic to your kitchen.