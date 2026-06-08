A Fresh Look, Same Great Taste: Introducing the New Bubble Up Can Range

Bubble Up, the lemon-lime brand with more than a century of global heritage, has launched a new range of cans in Nigeria through Planet Bottling Company (PBC).

The launch introduces four SKUs, Lemon Lime, Bitter Lemon, Tonic, and Soda Water, in sleek can formats built for social occasions, gatherings, and the modern party lifestyle. With tonic and soda water in the range, the cans also work for consumers who reach for Bubble Up as a mixer.

Bubble Up first arrived in Nigeria as a PET bottle, and the move into cans marks the next chapter for the brand locally.

“Nigerians have known Bubble Up on the shelf for a few years now, and the can is how we keep the brand fresh and meet people where the fun actually happens, at the parties, the picnics, and the moments they share with friends,” said Naji Awada, Marketing Manager at Planet Bottling Company. “This format is lighter, more social, and built for the way young Nigerians live.”

The cans arrive with the “Turn The Fresh Up” digital campaign, reflecting the brand’s youthful, party-starter positioning. The campaign rolls out across digital platforms, retail spaces such as supermarkets, lifestyle events, and creator-led experiences.

PBC produces Bubble Up at its production facility in Ogun State, alongside American Cola, Reaktor, and Planet. The company continues to expand its portfolio and invest in culture-driven consumer experiences across the country.

About Bubble Up

Established in 1919 in the United States, Bubble Up is one of the pioneering lemon-lime soft drink and mixer brands, with over 100 years of expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries. The brand is bottled in Nigeria by Planet Bottling Company. Bubble Up cans are available in supermarkets, retail stores, lounges, and outlets in the South West.

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