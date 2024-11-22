Connect with us

Promotions

Planet Bottling Company Unveils Portfolio of Four Unique Brands, Emphasizes Local Production and Quality

Events Promotions Style

Enjoy Luxury Deals and Labels this Black Friday with Ashluxury

Events Promotions

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers: A Key Partner in Celebrating Nigeria’s Unsung Pioneers at Art X Lagos 2024

Promotions

Don’t Miss Out on TECNO’s Black Friday Promo Packed with Surprises

Events Movies Movies & TV News Promotions

Aswad Film Festival Launches with Spotlight on Black American, European, and African Cinema

Events Promotions

Strengthening Nigeria’s Creative Industry: USAID and Ascend Studios are set to Launch the Africa Creative Blueprint!

Events Promotions

Women in the Arts Is Set to Host Her Workshop/Luncheon on Gender-Equitable Storytelling

Promotions

New E-commerce Platform, Saleko Launches Black Friday Banga

Events Promotions

Layi Wasabi Wins Infinix’s Sponsored Content Creator Award at TFAA18 | Get the scoop

Events News Promotions

Women Radio Unveils AI Model “Nimi,” Designed to Empower Women With Real-Time Support and Advice

Promotions

Planet Bottling Company Unveils Portfolio of Four Unique Brands, Emphasizes Local Production and Quality

Written by Franklyn Eluagu
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Planet Bottling Company, a pioneering force in the Nigerian beverage industry, in partnership with Monarch Beverages has launched a diverse portfolio of brands produced entirely in Nigeria.

This range of beverage brands includes: American Cola, Reaktor Energy Drink, Planet Drink, and Bubble Up. Each brand has a rich history, a unique mission, and distinct values that contribute to Planet Bottling Company’s vision of becoming a leader in innovation in Nigeria.

Planet Bottling Company produces and markets a range of beverages made in a state-of-the-art factory in Ogun State, Nigeria. The factory boasts high of an ultra-modern production capacity, and its goal is to consistently craft exceptional beverages that leave a lasting impression on Nigerian consumers.

With four (4) beverage brands across different categories ranging from energy drink, to cola and fruity flavoured drinks including mixers, Planet Bottling Company has become a beacon of local production, quality standards and international excellence.

The company’s principles revolve around innovation, integrity, diversity, and a customer-centric approach, aiming to meet the growing demand for quality and value in Nigeria.

The mission at Planet Bottling Company is to provide the best quality product for customers. This is to ensure consumers remember each beverage brand for their value, unique taste, and design of the products while ensuring affordability and maintaining quality.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php