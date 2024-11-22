Legit.ng Hosts Free Webinar on Mastering Storytelling for Social Media

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

 on

Legit.ng, one of Nigeria’s leading digital news and entertainment platforms, is excited to host a webinar on “Mastering Storytelling for Social Media,” scheduled for Wednesday, December 4th, 2024, at 11 AM (WAT).

To register for this FREE webinar, please click on the link

The webinar aims to equip participants with essential storytelling techniques tailored for social media platforms. Whether as a content creator, digital marketer, or simply interested in an enhanced social media presence.

The event will feature Kehinde Okeowo, an accomplished social media manager from Legit.ng’s dynamic team. Kehinde is said to have been instrumental in maintaining stable growth on Legit.ng’s Instagram, achieving over 1,000 new followers weekly and bringing the platform’s total followers to 824,000. Kehinde also successfully manages Legit.ng’s X (formerly Twitter) account, which boasts over 1 million subscribers, driving engagement and expanding the brand’s social media footprint.

With her extensive experience in driving engagement and creating compelling narratives, Kehinde will share actionable insights on crafting stories that resonate with audiences and drive brand growth.

During this one-hour session, attendees will be taught:

  • Proven storytelling frameworks that resonate with social media users
  • How to adapt content for different platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.)
  • Tips for utilising storytelling to increase engagement and brand loyalty
  • Best practices for creating relatable and shareable content

All the webinar participants will enjoy a 10% discount on Legit.ng Copywriting Course

This course provides learners with expert guidance on creating persuasive and impactful copy, which is essential for personal and professional brand success.

Webinar Details:

  • Topic: Mastering Storytelling for Social Media
  • Date: Wednesday, December 4th, 2024
  • Time: 11 AM (WAT)
  • Location: Register here
  • Speaker: Kehinde Okeowo (Social Media Manager, Legit.ng)

About Kehinde Okeowo

Kehinde Okeowo is Legit.ng’s social media manager. She has a talent for creating engaging content that resonates with audiences across various platforms, helping to amplify Legit.ng’s digital presence and reach.

About Legit.ng

Legit.ng is one of Nigeria’s leading digital and entertainment news publishers by audience and one of the world’s largest news publishers on Facebook, serving the news needs of over 10 million unique readers monthly. The Legit.ng newsroom offers diverse news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

