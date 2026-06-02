Vector & Akin Faminu Delivered Two of Our Favourite Menswear Looks at Ojude Oba 2026

We are taking your attention, just for a minute, from the women whose looks we cannot get enough of at the just-concluded Ojude Oba 2026, to these two Nigerian men who showed up and made a very strong case for themselves. Rapper Vector and medical doctor and fashion content creator Akin Faminu both attended the Ijebu-Ode Yoruba cultural festival, and their outfits are very much worth a second and third look.

Akin Faminu arrived in a multi-toned custom aso-oke outfit built on deep wine, gold, and green vertical stripes, draped with a royal blue fringed aso-oke sash and finished with a voluminous black outer robe that revealed a shocking pink silk lining as he moved. A tall structured blue fila with a black tassel, gold-trimmed sunglasses, layered traditional beads, and a gold medallion sat at the centre of the look. He carried a carved wooden royal staff, the Opa, and a white horse-tail whisk, the Iruekere, two unmistakable symbols of prestige in Yoruba culture, and the full picture was nothing short of regal.

Vector took a different but equally compelling direction. His sleeveless agbada was crafted from a neutral beige, brown, and black woven fabric, with a bold abstract geometric panel running down the centre, outlined in stark white and black frayed fabric. Heavy black fringing at the shoulders and sides added real texture and weight to the garment, sitting against a clean white buba and soro underneath. A matching striped fila with a grey feather plume pointing upward and a double strand of coral beads completed the look.

The women of Ojude Oba 2026 set a high bar, and these two gentlemen absolutely met it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olanrewaju (@vectorthaviper)