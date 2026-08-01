Peller & Jarvis’ Edo Wedding Looks Are Rooted in Culture and Beautifully Detailed | See Photos

Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Peller and Jarvis, are giving us wedding content back-to-back, and this time it’s all about their traditional Edo wedding looks.

Just days after their civil wedding on 29 July, the couple celebrated their traditional wedding in honour of the bride’s Edo heritage, and every detail of their outfits reflected the beauty and craftsmanship of Benin culture.

Jarvis stepped into the ceremony in a fitted floor-length crimson velvet gown decorated with linear beadwork and structured geometric detailing across the bodice and hip drape. She completed the look with a traditional Okuku beaded crown layered with coral beadwork, while a sheer red veil added another beautiful dimension in some of her portraits. Multiple strands of coral beads, matching coral wrist cuffs, and a black horsetail fly whisk with a gold handle completed the regal styling.

The back of the gown was especially striking. Sculptural fins at the waist echoed the Ada and Eben, the traditional Benin state swords and symbols of royal authority. Broad leaf-shaped fins bordered with coral beadwork mirrored the fan-like Eben scepter, while elongated beaded panels flowing into the skirt referenced the curved form of the Ada. Dense coral beadwork and cascading fringe brought movement and texture to the design from every angle.

Peller complemented her in a deep burgundy velvet ceremonial robe finished with gold embroidery and coral bead trimming along the lapels, worn over a crisp white traditional tunic and trousers. A matching velvet cap trimmed with coral beads, layered coral necklaces, coral wrist cuffs, and a carved black staff completed his traditional look.

Together, their outfits came together beautifully, celebrating Edo tradition through rich fabrics, coral beadwork, and symbolic Benin-inspired details. From the proposal in Ghana to the bride price ceremony in Benin City, the civil wedding in Lagos, and now this traditional celebration, Peller and Jarvis have given us a wedding style journey worth saving for inspiration.

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Photo Credit: Weddings by Olamide David/Instagram