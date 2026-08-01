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Peller & Jarvis' Edo Wedding Looks Are Rooted in Culture and Beautifully Detailed | See Photos

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Peller & Jarvis’ Edo Wedding Looks Are Rooted in Culture and Beautifully Detailed | See Photos

Following their civil ceremony, Peller and Jarvis celebrated their traditional Edo wedding in custom looks by Veekee James and Amy Aghomi, featuring traditional Okuku headpieces, coral beadwork, and structural gown details inspired by the Benin Ada and Eben swords.
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Peller and Jarvis posing in matching burgundy velvet traditional Edo wedding attire with coral beads and black ceremonial staff.

Official traditional wedding portrait of Peller and Jarvis dressed in custom Edo ceremonial attire designed by Veekee James and Amy Aghomi, styled by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon.

Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Peller and Jarvis, are giving us wedding content back-to-back, and this time it’s all about their traditional Edo wedding looks.

Just days after their civil wedding on 29 July, the couple celebrated their traditional wedding in honour of the bride’s Edo heritage, and every detail of their outfits reflected the beauty and craftsmanship of Benin culture.

Jarvis stepped into the ceremony in a fitted floor-length crimson velvet gown decorated with linear beadwork and structured geometric detailing across the bodice and hip drape. She completed the look with a traditional Okuku beaded crown layered with coral beadwork, while a sheer red veil added another beautiful dimension in some of her portraits. Multiple strands of coral beads, matching coral wrist cuffs, and a black horsetail fly whisk with a gold handle completed the regal styling.

Jarvis posing in a crimson velvet Veekee James gown, Okuku beaded crown, coral choker, and holding a black horsetail fly whisk for her Edo traditional wedding.

Edo bride Jarvis styled in a beaded crimson velvet gown by Veekee James, traditional Okuku headpiece, coral jewellery, and a black horsetail fly whisk.

The back of the gown was especially striking. Sculptural fins at the waist echoed the Ada and Eben, the traditional Benin state swords and symbols of royal authority. Broad leaf-shaped fins bordered with coral beadwork mirrored the fan-like Eben scepter, while elongated beaded panels flowing into the skirt referenced the curved form of the Ada. Dense coral beadwork and cascading fringe brought movement and texture to the design from every angle.

Back view of Jarvis's crimson velvet Edo traditional gown by Veekee James featuring corset lacing and structural Ada and Eben sword fins lined with coral beads.

Detailed back profile of Jarvis’s traditional Edo bridal gown by Veekee James, featuring structural fins inspired by Benin state swords, the Ada and Eben, outlined in coral beadwork.

Peller complemented her in a deep burgundy velvet ceremonial robe finished with gold embroidery and coral bead trimming along the lapels, worn over a crisp white traditional tunic and trousers. A matching velvet cap trimmed with coral beads, layered coral necklaces, coral wrist cuffs, and a carved black staff completed his traditional look.

Peller wearing a deep burgundy velvet ceremonial robe by Amy Aghomi with coral neck beads, matching cap, and a carved wooden staff for his Edo traditional wedding.

Peller styled by Emmanuel Goodnews Icon in an embroidered burgundy velvet ceremonial robe by Amy Aghomi layered over a white tunic with traditional Edo coral beads.

Together, their outfits came together beautifully, celebrating Edo tradition through rich fabrics, coral beadwork, and symbolic Benin-inspired details. From the proposal in Ghana to the bride price ceremony in Benin City, the civil wedding in Lagos, and now this traditional celebration, Peller and Jarvis have given us a wedding style journey worth saving for inspiration.

Peller and Jarvis standing together under a sheer red bridal veil during their traditional Edo wedding ceremony portrait.

Peller and Jarvis sharing a intimate moment underneath a sheer red veil during their official traditional Edo wedding photoshoot.

Peller kissing Jarvis on the cheek during their traditional Edo wedding celebration, showing her Okuku beaded crown and coral choker necklace.

Romantic wedding portrait of Peller and Jarvis celebrating their Edo traditional marriage, featuring traditional Okuku headpiece and coral bead accessories.

Peller holding a carved staff alongside Jarvis wearing a sheer red veil over her Okuku crown in traditional Edo wedding attire.

Traditional Edo bridal portrait featuring Jarvis wearing a sheer red veil over her coral Okuku crown alongside Peller in a burgundy ceremonial robe.

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Photo Credit: Weddings by Olamide David/Instagram 

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