The Organisations That Survive Every Storm Have One Thing in Common, They Never Left Their Reputation to Chance

Reputation is built in public and destroyed in seconds. One mishandled message, one moment of silence when your audience needed to hear from you, and years of carefully earned trust can unravel overnight. Yet most organisations only think about reputation when something goes wrong. They manage damage when they should have been building trust.



That is exactly the gap the External Relations and Reputation Management Programme at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University is here to close.



External relations and reputation management gives every organisation the power to transmit and protect the most favourable aspects of its image and values, identifying opportunities before they are missed and risks before they become crises. This programme has been designed to provide participants with a sound understanding of both contemporary and emerging trends in external relations and corporate reputation management.



The underlying goal is clear, to reskill and sharpen the competencies of every participant, equipping them to effectively mitigate reputational risks, continuously strengthen their organisational reputation, and consistently meet and exceed stakeholder expectations.



Over five focused days, executives and senior professionals will gain practical mastery in stakeholder engagement, proactive external relations management, and strategic communication, including business writing, critical thinking, and professional etiquette.



Because reputation is not a department. It is your most valuable organisational asset, and it deserves to be managed with the same precision and intentionality as every other part of your business.



Programme dates: September 7 – 11, 2026

Samsideen: 0701-017-8911

Chidimma: 0806-638-5629

Email: [email protected]





BellaNaija is a Media Partner for EXPAD