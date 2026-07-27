World PR Day 2026: Inside GLG Communications’ Glamorous PR Power List Soirée & Awards



As the world marked World PR Day 2026, Nigeria’s communications industry gathered in Lagos for the 5th annual PR Power List Soirée & Awards, hosted by renowned public relations and reputation management firm GLG Communications.



Now in its fifth year, the PR Power List has become Nigeria’s leading annual recognition for public relations and strategic communications professionals, celebrating the people shaping the profession while documenting its evolution. The soirée brought together leaders from public relations, media, business and government for an evening of meaningful conversations, recognition and celebration.

This year’s edition reinforced a simple but powerful message: public relations has earned its place at the leadership table. A Celebration of Influence, On and Off Stage

The evening featured thought-provoking conversations on the future of communications in Africa, beginning with a panel session themed Commanding the Stage: Strategic PR and the New African Narrative.



Moderated by Founder of CAST Public Relations, Babajide Benson, the discussion featured Stephanie Busari, Founder and CEO of SBB Media; Autumn Marie Faraj, Founder and CEO of KGL FWRD; and Marian Ogaziechi, Managing Director of Dentsu Agyle. Together, they explored how African communicators are shaping global conversations through authentic storytelling, innovation and strategic influence.

Guests also enjoyed the Jury President’s Rapid Fire session, hosted by media personality Neo Akpofure, where 2026 Jury President Kwame Senou, Executive Director of THOP and Regional Advisor at Edelman, shared insights into this year’s judging process, what distinguished the 2026 honourees and the evolving role of strategic communications.

One of the defining moments of the evening was the keynote conversation, The Power of Counsel: Driving National & Corporate Excellence, featuring Dr Ike Neliaku, FNIPR, President and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), in conversation with Omawumi Ogbe, Managing Partner of GLG Communications.

Reflecting on the evolution of the profession, Dr Neliaku emphasised that public relations has moved beyond media relations to become a leadership function.

“PR has become a leadership function. PR is sitting at the table and working as a counsellor now. We are not errand boys with press releases.” He also challenged practitioners to remain relevant by continually creating value. “Value follows relevance. Always have value to add. Once your value depreciates, your relevance is gone.”

The 2026 PR Power List – Celebrating PR Excellence



A major highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the 2026 PR Power List, released in partnership with The Guardian Nigeria, which recognises 50 professionals whose work continues to raise the standard of public relations and strategic communications in Nigeria.

The event also celebrated the Ultimate PR Power List Honourees, independently selected by this year’s jury from the 50 professionals recognised on the 2026 PR Power List. Also praised as the winner of winners, the recognition honours the standout professional in each of four categories.

The 2026 Ultimate PR Power List Honourees are:

Rising Voices: Nene Bejide, Lead Partner, Blanche Aigle Communications

Changemakers: Dr Ike Neliaku, President and Chairman of Council, NIPR

Fourth Estate: ARISE News

Community Impact: Peter Ukhurebor, Founder and Managing Director, Black At.

This year’s event also marked the fifth anniversary of the PR Power List.

Reflecting on the journey, Omawumi Ogbe, Managing Partner of GLG Communications and creator of the PR Power List, said:

“Five years ago, we set out to create a credible platform that recognises excellence in public relations and strategic communications. Today, the PR Power List has become more than an annual recognition; it has become a record of the people shaping our profession and raising the standard of strategic communications in Nigeria and the global diaspora. We are proud to celebrate this year’s honourees and grateful to everyone who has contributed to building the PR Power List into what it has become.”

The evening also featured the official launch of the GLAZIA PR Power List 2026 Special Issue, a commemorative edition celebrating this year’s honourees, industry conversations and the continued evolution of public relations.

A Global Perspective

In a message marking World PR Day, Massimo Moriconi, President of the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) and CEO of Omnicom PR Group Italy, reflected on the changing role of public relations and the importance of recognising excellence across the profession.

“We are entering a defining era for public relations, one where strategic counsel, trust and human connection will be more valuable than ever. The role of PR professionals is evolving from managing reputation to shaping the decisions, relationships and narratives that drive business and society forward. ICCO was proud to partner with World PR Day to celebrate the power of strategic PR and the global leaders who are redefining our profession. The future belongs to those who combine innovation with insight, technology with humanity, and creativity with meaningful impact.”

The fifth edition of the PR Power List Soirée & Awards was made possible through the support of THOP, Dentsu Agyle, The Guardian, International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), TPP Africa, digifon, MyCityApp and Alliance Française.



The GLAZIA PR Power List 2026 Special Issue is available to read and download free anywhere in the world at glaziang.com/magazine.

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