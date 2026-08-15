Lateef Adedimeji & Mo Bimpe Stepped Out in Regal Champagne Gold Looks for Their Triplets’ Thanksgiving

Remember we told you to keep an eye out for their second look because a celebration this big definitely deserved an outfit change? Well, Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe clearly understood the assignment in the best possible way.

After opening the thanksgiving celebration in coordinated burgundy traditional outfits, the Nollywood couple returned for round two in a completely different colour story, and this second look was every bit as beautiful. It had the classic traditional royalty feel, it had a rich gold palette, and it had custom styling details that will make you smile the moment you see them together.

The thanksgiving party, held on 12 August 2026, celebrated the arrival of their triplets—Abdul Ramon (Rahman), Abdul Rahim (Raheem), and Abdulrokeeb (Rakeeb)—who were born on 1 May 2026. Both looks were styled by Zackstyling Luxury, with Mo Bimpe’s outfit designed by Olusola Phillips and Lateef’s traditional look created by Tochi.

Mo Bimpe stepped out in a stunning champagne-gold corseted gown covered in sequins, floral embroidery in soft pink tones, and beautifully beaded bird motifs that ran across the skirt. The off-the-shoulder silhouette gave the dress a structured, elegant finish, while her cream-and-gold sculpted gele added the perfect traditional touch. She completed the look with a diamond-and-pearl necklace, matching drop earrings, a crystal bracelet, a woven metallic gold clutch, and pointed metallic heels.

Lateef matched her effortlessly in a cream traditional two-piece featuring a deep brown textured chest panel that gave the outfit depth and structure. He paired it with a matching cream fila, layered traditional beads, a carved walking stick, a gold watch, and beige suede loafers that kept the look refined.

Against a vintage olive-green backdrop, the couple leaned fully into the moment, switching from back-to-back poses to warm, playful glances that captured the joy of the celebration. Their first look gave us rich burgundy elegance, but this second appearance brought a softer, golden kind of royalty that felt perfect for a thanksgiving filled with gratitude, family, and new beginnings.

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Photo Credit: Zackstyling/Instagram