Ayra Starr’s Starrgirl Is the Album That Wants You to Dance, Feel & Believe in Yourself

Has Ayra Starr convinced you to make purple your colour of this season?

The superstar has officially released her third studio album, titled “Starrgirl“, wrapped in a rich purple aesthetic that sets the visual tone for this era. Following the success of “19 & Dangerous” and “The Year I Turned 21“, this 16-track project serves as an affirmation of her place among Afropop’s most inventive talents. The title itself centers on deepening her artist lore and owning her space at the very top of her game.

Across the record, Starr collaborates with a stellar group of global and local heavyweights. She links up with Wizkid on “Gimme Dat”, pairs with Mavin labelmate Rema on “Who’s Dat Girl”, and features UK singer Kwn on “Amazing”. The album also includes appearances from American singer-songwriter Leon Thomas on “Pressure”, French artist Theodora on “Ms. Paper”, and Colombian star Danny Ocean on the remix of “Hot Body”. One of the project’s most talked-about moments arrives on “Heaven Baby”, a piano-driven duet featuring UK pop star ZAYN, where their distinct vocal styles merge into an instant standout.

Before dropping the full project, Starr laid the groundwork with a string of strategic releases that kept her firmly on the charts. Listeners were given early previews through singles like “Gimme Dat”, “Hot Body”, “Who’s Dat Girl”, “Where Do We Go”, and her June drop, “Tornado“, all of which built direct momentum towards this release.

From the full-band crescendos on “Letter to God” to the late-night rhythms on “Midnight in New York“, “Starrgirl” delivers on every front, anchored by her core declaration on the track “Dance”: “Feels good to be who I am.”

Listen below