Niniola Honours Late Husband Michael Ndika in Her New Song “Raining (O Dun Mi)”

When life brings moments that shift everything, artists often turn to the one place where they can speak without holding back: their music. For Afro-house favourite Niniola Apata, known simply as Niniola, returning to the studio has been about turning deep emotion into a lasting tribute. Following a pause after losing her husband, manager, and long-time partner, Michael Ndika, earlier this year in May 2026, the singer has officially shared her newest single, “Raining (O Dun Mi)”.

Rather than dwelling purely on sorrow, the release feels like a gentle, healing space. The song serves as a dedicated tribute to Michael, who played an essential role behind the scenes of her career for many years, whilst also opening its arms to anyone who has ever loved and lost. Translated from Yoruba, “O dun mi” speaks to deep feelings, but the music channels that weight into something beautiful, comforting, and memorable.

Instead of stepping away from the craft they built together, Niniola chose to process her journey through sound, creating a space for listeners to cherish their own special memories. Speaking on what the release means to her, Niniola shared a message with her audience:

Some feelings are too deep for words. So I put them in a song. Some songs are made to entertain. Others are born from moments that change us forever. ‘Raining (O Dun Mi)’ is my deeply personal tribute to a man who was not only my life partner, but an important part of my journey and career. But this song is also for everyone who has lost someone they love — for the memories that remain, the empty spaces they leave behind, and the love that never truly goes away. Through music, I honour his memory.

By sharing “Raining (O Dun Mi),” Niniola gives her audience a song that feels like a warm embrace—honouring love, legacy, and the special bonds that remain with us forever.

Listen below