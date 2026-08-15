Ten Exciting Kids’ Shows to Watch on DStv This School Holiday Season

We are officially halfway into the holidays, and if you’re still figuring out how to keep the kids occupied for the weeks left, you are not alone. Whether they are up early looking for cartoons, winding down after a day of play, or settling in for family TV time, DStv has plenty lined up to keep them glued to the screen this August.



Leading the pack is the Naija Kidz Pop-Up Channel (DStv Channel 315 and GOtv Channel 93), bringing entertaining and educational Nigerian shows the whole family will love, available from 10 August to 10 September.



Here are 10 shows worth adding to the holiday watchlist.



My Friend Maisy| Weekdays, 3PM WAT

Curious, creative, loves making friends and loves being independent? My friend Maisy is the right show if your child ticks any of the descriptions above.



Little imaginations are in for a treat with My Friend Maisy. Based on Lucy Cousins’ much-loved children’s books, the new animated series follows the curious mouse as ordinary days turn into extraordinary adventures. One moment she’s heading to the moon, the next she’s exploring magical dream worlds. It’s the kind of gentle storytelling that preschoolers will happily come back to every afternoon.

RoboGobo Season 2 | Weekend, 11:25 WAT



Bigger gadgets, bolder rescues and even higher stakes—RoboGobo returns with plenty to keep young superhero fans glued to the screen. Dax and the gang are back in action with upgraded Robo-Suits that transform into powerful Robo-Vehicles, taking on daring rescue missions to help animals in need. Fast-paced, fun, and packed with teamwork, it’s the kind of adventure that’ll make your kids anticipate resumption so he can narrate to his friends out of excitement.

Masha and the Bear Song Fest | Sunday, 1:00 PM WAT





Some songs are impossible to sit still through, and Masha is making sure this holiday comes with plenty of them. Masha and the Bear Song Fest brings together special Sunday marathons packed with catchy tunes, playful adventures, and the lovable mischief that has made the curious little girl a global favourite with families around the world.

If your child loves to sing, dance, and laugh along with their favourite characters, Masha and the Bear Song Fest deserves a spot on your holiday watchlist.

LEGO® City: No Limits MAX | Weekdays, 3:20 PM WAT



If your kids love the unexpected, this one’s for them. Zombies, cowboys, strange creatures, and one very mysterious banana all collide in this wildly unpredictable LEGO adventure. Every episode throws Jason and his friends into bizarre new situations and facing off against mysterious villains like NoFace and The Collector, making LEGO® City: No Limits MAX one of the freshest additions to Cartoon Network’s holiday line-up.

Goat Girl | Weekdays, 4;20 PM WAT



Starting a new school is never easy, but imagine doing it after being raised by mountain goats. That’s the hilarious reality for 13-year-old Gigi, whose wild upbringing makes fitting into boarding school anything but ordinary.

Expect plenty of awkward encounters, laugh-out-loud moments, and heartwarming lessons as Gigi learns to navigate friendships, school life, and what it truly means to belong. If your child enjoys quirky comedies with an unconventional hero, Goat Girl is one to add to the holiday watchlist.

Game of Crowns | Weekend, 3:00 PM WAT



King Julien is back to prove that ruling a kingdom is anything but ordinary. Game of Crowns brings together the hilarious adventures of everyone’s favourite Madagascar lemur as he juggles royal responsibilities, outrageous enemies and the kind of chaos only Julien can create.

Expect over-the-top comedy, colourful characters and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments as the self-proclaimed king rules the jungle his own way. If your kids already love Madagascar, they’ll feel right at home with this fun-filled spin-off.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/l6Z76rr7Wfo?feature=shared

Wylde Pak | Weekday, 4:15 PM WAT



Summer holidays take an unexpected turn when Lily and Jack, two half-siblings with very different personalities, suddenly find themselves navigating life under one roof while helping to run the family’s bustling pet grooming business.

Between hilarious sibling rivalries, lovable animals and everyday adventures, Wylde Pak is filled with humour, heart and relatable family moments. Expect a feel-good series that reminds viewers that the best adventures often begin at home.

Tom and Jerry: Blast Off to Mars | Monday, 8:40 AM WAT



Tom and Jerry have chased each other through houses, cities, and just about everywhere else—but this time, they’re heading into space. The iconic rivals accidentally board the first manned mission to Mars, only to stumble upon an alien threat that could put Earth in danger.

Packed with the slapstick comedy fans have loved for generations, the movie blends hilarious chases with an exciting space adventure that the whole family can enjoy. Expect plenty of classic Tom and Jerry moments, with an out-of-this-world twist.

Dora | Weekdays, 3:30 PM WAT



Everyone’s favourite young explorer is back for a brand-new adventure, proving that curiosity is still the best compass. Joined by Boots and a colourful cast of friends, Dora sets off on exciting journeys that encourage children to learn, solve problems and embrace new experiences.

Filled with music, exploration and interactive fun, Dora continues to make learning feel like an adventure. It’s the perfect pick for younger viewers who love discovering something new with every episode.

Magicampers | Weekend, 2:45 PM WAT



Adventure is never far away at this extraordinary summer camp. Darly and Loomis return for more magical quests, exploring enchanting locations like Melody Mountain and the Never-Ending Cave while meeting all kinds of extraordinary creatures along the way.

Every episode is packed with imagination, discovery and valuable lessons about friendship and teamwork. If your child enjoys fantasy-filled adventures where anything feels possible, Magicampers is the perfect way to round off their holiday viewing.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for DSTV