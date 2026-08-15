Omowunmi Dada on The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives, Black Market and Becoming an Actor in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series showcasing how people live, the work they do and the philosophies that guide how they live and what they do. Through Doing Life With…, we continue documenting the lives of all people and ensure everyone is well-represented at BN.

Today, we’re doing life with Omowunmi Dada, one of Nollywood’s most entertaining and exciting actors of the generation. An AMVCA winner and a film executive, Omowunmi Dada has appeared in some of the most successful Nollywood movies, including Everybody Loves Jenifa, Elesin Oba and others. In this exclusive feature, she tells us about his journey into Nollywood and how else she’d want people to know her.

Enjoy the conversation!

Hello Omowunmi. Thank you for doing this with us. If you could describe how you feel right now with three books or movies, what would they be?

Now, this is something, haha.

I’d say The Alchemist, because right now I genuinely feel like I’m walking the path I was always meant to walk, even though it didn’t always make sense while I was on it. Then The Pursuit of Happyness, because every milestone I’m enjoying today sits on top of years of waiting, praying, rejection, hard work and choosing not to give up.

And finally, The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives. Now, this is not because I’m in it o. 🤣 But because it’s a reminder that human beings are beautifully layered. Nobody is ever just one thing. I think that’s where I am in life too. You have to choose yourself and heal from the pain of your past. I’m still discovering new versions of myself.

We absolutely love that. Speaking of The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, congratulations, you’re in the movie adaptation of the book

Yasss. Thank you!

We would like to know: How did you get the role?

When MA (Mo Abudu) got the licensing rights to make The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives in 2019, she immediately told me she wanted me to play Bolanle. That didn’t happen at the time. Then the project was going to become a Netflix original series, and she still said, “Omowunmi, I still want you as Bolanle.”

Then, when she finally decided to make it into a film, she called me on December 26th last year and said, “Omowunmi, we’re finally doing The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, and I want you to be Bolanle.” So, that’s really how I got the role. I honestly think Bolanle found me long before the film was ready to be made.

What convinced you that this was a story you wanted to be part of?

It was special because I had actually read the book when it came out, and I had even auditioned for a stage adaptation of it years ago. So I already had a relationship with the story. However, it’s definitely the story. There’s a reason it became a worldwide bestseller. And Bolanle represents so many young women whose past experiences become a major part of the decisions they make. She mirrors the lives of girls we know. But most importantly, her story reminds us that we cannot allow our past to dictate decisions that will ultimately mar our future. That lesson really stayed with me.

Give us a peek into your background, childhood, education and something from your childhood that still informs your life today

I was born in Lagos, Nigeria, grew up in a home of 3 boys and a girl (me); the last child too. I did tomboy games: football, tennis, catching birds, video games (Nintendo, Sega, PlayStation), and watching and fighting wrestling. Very much a tomboy in touch with her feminine side.

As a child, I was very expressive. I loved stories. My dad told me a lot of stories, and we danced a lot together as well. I loved reenacting things. I loved observing people. Uncles, aunties, neighbours, teachers. Looking back now, I didn’t realise I was already training to become an actress.

The funny thing is, I honestly thought I would become a lawyer or broadcaster. If you had met younger Omowunmi, she would have confidently told you she was going to court or reading the news, not a film set. But God has other plans, always.

Studying Theatre Arts at the University of Lagos completely changed my life. Graduating as the Best Graduating Student wasn’t just an academic achievement for me; it was proof that passion deserves the same level of excellence as any other profession.

One thing from childhood that has never left me is resilience. My parents believed in doing things well, and they raised us to understand that excellence isn’t about competing with people; it’s about giving your best. I don’t give up easily. Even when I’m tired, I somehow find the strength to keep going. I think that’s carried me through every season of my career.

Now that you are where you are in your career, do you still remember when you got the call for your career-launching role?

Sometimes people think it’s one phone call that changes everything overnight, but those calls usually come after years of preparation that nobody saw.

Before Victor Sanchez Aghahowa‘s Jemeji, I had done AMOF and a few other projects. I had auditioned for Victor back in 2009, but I didn’t get that particular role. He remembered me and had told himself he would work with me someday. (I didn’t know this until after we were done filming Jemeji in 2017.)

When they were casting Jemeji, I wasn’t even in the country. Nne asked that when I returned, I should come and read for Folake. I did; I got the role, and I gave it everything I had. It went on for 260 episodes, and suddenly people were watching Folake every day. Looking back, I think it was less about getting the role and more about what I did with the opportunity. And honestly, to God be the glory.

And you’ve starred in some of Nollywood’s biggest films ever since. How would you describe your journey?

Grace. That’s honestly the first word that comes to mind. It hasn’t been easy, yes, but when I look back, I see God’s hand in places where I couldn’t have opened the door myself.

I’ve played roles of broken, joyful, fierce, vulnerable, funny, complicated women and those honouring legacy, and every single one has taught me lessons and changed me in some way. I still feel like I’m learning. Every set teaches me something new.

You’re appearing in Black Market, a project attempting to break a Guinness World Record. Why is this attempt important?

I’m not just appearing in Black Market as an actor but also as producer and executive producer. But everything for us is bigger than breaking a record. It’s about culture and changing the way the world sees Nollywood. For years we’ve said we have the talent, the stories and the audience. This is one more opportunity to show what happens when Nigerians decide to dream big together.

And I love that every day people get to be part of history. Years from now, someone can genuinely say, “I was there.” As for Black Market, The Movie, expect suspense, emotion, surprises and conversations that won’t end when you leave Tafawa Balewa Square on the 26th of September.

Everyone knows Omowunmi Dada, the actress. How else would you want people to know you?

As someone who genuinely cares. Someone who leaves people better than she met them. Someone who uses her platform for more than just red carpets and beautiful pictures. I want people to remember that I loved well, worked hard, honoured God, and told stories that mattered.

What does a typical day look like?

There’s no typical day. Every day is always different. One day I’m on set from 6 am till midnight. Another day I’m recording voiceovers. The next day I’m travelling, attending meetings, reading scripts or creating content. Some days I get home from set before midnight; other days I’m filming all night till dawn. And there are days I am home all through, not stepping out at all. But one thing I always try to protect is my quiet time with God. Everything else changes. That doesn’t.

Tell us something interesting about anything.

We all should be kind to ourselves as humans. One of the most beautiful things I have learnt about life is that we’re all carrying stories that nobody can see. Someone can be smiling and fighting the hardest battle of their life. That’s probably why I love storytelling so much. It reminds us to be kinder. To listen a little longer. To judge a little less. Because every person you meet is a story still being lived.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With, Omowunmi

Thank you for having me.

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Many thanks to Omowunmi Dada for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

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