Meet Evelyn Okafor, the First African Woman to Reach the World Freestyle Football Championship Finals

Did you know there is a Nigerian athlete freestyling her way across the continent, shattering historical records and transforming football tricks into a mesmerising performance art? Her name is Evelyn Okafor, and she is single-handedly reshaping what it means to be a woman in sports entertainment.

Hailing from Nigeria, Evelyn Okafor has spent nearly a decade carving out a dominant space on the pitch and the performance stage. Since stepping onto the competitive circuit in the late 2010s, first making waves on the national scene before taking her craft across Africa, she has built a track record defined by technical discipline and relentless execution. Today, as a four-time Nigerian national champion and three-time African female freestyle football champion, her trophy cabinet reflects years of unbroken consistency.

Her journey onto the global stage reached a historic milestone in November 2024 when she became the very first African woman to qualify for the World Freestyle Football Championship Finals. Competing among the world’s top 16 freestylers at the iconic Juventus Creator Lab in Turin, Italy, Okafor demonstrated that African female freestylers belong on the highest international platforms. She previously represented the continent at the prestigious Red Bull Street Style World Final in Croatia back in October 2022.

Rooted in early inspiration from Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade—who famously won national freestyle competitions before transitioning into professional pitch football—Okafor recognised early on that a single football could unlock endless opportunities on global stages.

Unlike traditional pitch football focused on team strategy and scoring goals, freestyle football demands absolute individual mastery. It is a fusion of athletic control, rhythm, flick-ups, and intricate trick transitions, all executed under heavy pressure. Okafor continues to dominate the sport, successfully defending her title at the Predator Energy Freestyle Football Championship at Ikeja City Mall in Lagos in October 2025 to secure yet another national championship ring.