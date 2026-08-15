Connect with us

Inspired Scoop Sports

Meet Evelyn Okafor, the First African Woman to Reach the World Freestyle Football Championship Finals

Inspired Scoop Sports

Meet Michaely Bihina, the 22-Year-Old Goalkeeper Leading Cameroon to the WAFCON Final

Inspired Scoop Sports

Meet Temwa & Tabitha Chawinga, the Sisters Behind Malawi’s WAFCON Dream

Inspired Music Scoop

Angélique Kidjo Is Making Hollywood History as the First Black African Artist to Receive a Walk of Fame Star

Inspired Music Scoop

Shakira Says She Loves Uganda’s Ghetto Kids “Like They Are Children of My Own”

Inspired Scoop Sports

Meet Emmanuel Eseme, the Cameroonian Star Who Won Commonwealth 100m Gold in Record 9.83

Inspired News Scoop

Nigerian Professor Ogechi Adeola Named Among Top 10 Scientists in Rwanda

Arts Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

In Photos: Mr Macaroni Stars as Lord Commander Thomas Fairfax in London Play "55 Days"

Inspired Scoop Sports

The Story Behind Nicolas Williams Giving His FIFA World Cup Winner's Medal to His Mother

Inspired Scoop

Big Brother Naija's Saskay Completes Master's Degree at the Brussels School of Governance

Inspired

Meet Evelyn Okafor, the First African Woman to Reach the World Freestyle Football Championship Finals

Nigerian freestyle footballer Evelyn Okafor made history as the first African woman to qualify for the World Freestyle Football Championship Finals.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Evelyn Okafor balancing a football on her foot during a live freestyle performance

Evelyn Okafor demonstrating high-level ball control and trick execution during a live competition. Photo Credit: World Freestyle Football Association/Instagram

Did you know there is a Nigerian athlete freestyling her way across the continent, shattering historical records and transforming football tricks into a mesmerising performance art? Her name is Evelyn Okafor, and she is single-handedly reshaping what it means to be a woman in sports entertainment.

Hailing from Nigeria, Evelyn Okafor has spent nearly a decade carving out a dominant space on the pitch and the performance stage. Since stepping onto the competitive circuit in the late 2010s, first making waves on the national scene before taking her craft across Africa, she has built a track record defined by technical discipline and relentless execution. Today, as a four-time Nigerian national champion and three-time African female freestyle football champion, her trophy cabinet reflects years of unbroken consistency.

Evelyn Okafor executing a seated ball trick control routine at the World Freestyle Football Championship

Evelyn Okafor performing a seated ball control trick during the World Freestyle Football Championship at Juventus Creator Lab in Turin. Photo Credit: Evelyn Okafor/Instagram

Her journey onto the global stage reached a historic milestone in November 2024 when she became the very first African woman to qualify for the World Freestyle Football Championship Finals. Competing among the world’s top 16 freestylers at the iconic Juventus Creator Lab in Turin, Italy, Okafor demonstrated that African female freestylers belong on the highest international platforms. She previously represented the continent at the prestigious Red Bull Street Style World Final in Croatia back in October 2022.

Rooted in early inspiration from Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade—who famously won national freestyle competitions before transitioning into professional pitch football—Okafor recognised early on that a single football could unlock endless opportunities on global stages.

Evelyn Okafor posing with a football in an official WFFA tournament kit

Nigerian freestyle football champion Evelyn Okafor wearing an official Feet ‘N’ Tricks and WFFA polo shirt. Photo Credit: FaithLala/Instagram

Unlike traditional pitch football focused on team strategy and scoring goals, freestyle football demands absolute individual mastery. It is a fusion of athletic control, rhythm, flick-ups, and intricate trick transitions, all executed under heavy pressure. Okafor continues to dominate the sport, successfully defending her title at the Predator Energy Freestyle Football Championship at Ikeja City Mall in Lagos in October 2025 to secure yet another national championship ring.

evelyn-okafor-african-freestyle-footballers

Evelyn Okafor alongside fellow freestyle athletes during an international competition appearance. Photo Credit: Fyartlove Rkts/Instagram 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php