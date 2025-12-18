Connect with us

Coco Gauff Tops Forbes' 2025 Highest-Paid Female Athletes List

From Good Village to Good.Online: Nigeria's Creators Are Stepping Into the Spotlight

Good Launches as a Curated Marketplace for Nigerian Creators

Meet Oba Femi: The Nigerian-Born Star Stepping Onto WWE's Big Stage

Five Aunty Bemi London Bus Videos We Can't Stop Watching

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named Among Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women for the Eighth Time

Omoni Oboli, Itele & Uchenna Mbunabo Lead YouTube's 2025 Creators List | See the Full Line-Up

Unwrap Impact: Why the Cascador Holiday Gifting Guide Should Be Your Essential Christmas Shopping List

U.S. Mission Nigeria Announces Nationwide "Made in America, Loved in Nigeria" Skit Contest

African Stars Win Big at Gotham Awards 2025

Coco Gauff leads the charge as 2025’s highest-paid female athlete, earning $33 million from tennis and endorsements. Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Świątek, and Qinwen Zheng are next on the list.
Photos Credit: Coco Gauff/Instagram

Coco Gauff has done it again. For the second year in a row, the 21-year-old tennis star tops Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid female athletes, raking in an estimated $33 million over the past 12 months. While her French Open victory in June earned her around $8 million on the court, the bulk of her earnings — $25 million — came from endorsements with brands like New Balance, Bose, Rolex, and Mercedes Benz. That’s the highest off-court income of any female athlete on the 2025 ranking.

Close behind Gauff is World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who earned $30 million thanks to a mix of prize money, including her US Open title defence, and off-court deals with Nike, Audemars Piguet, and Master & Dynamic. Sixth-time major champion Iga Świątek ranks third with $25.1 million, followed by freestyle skier Eileen Gu ($23.1 million) and tennis player Qinwen Zheng ($22.6 million), whose off-court endorsements made up the majority of her earnings despite an elbow injury limiting her season.

Forbes notes that the top 20 female athletes earned a combined $293 million in 2025, a 13% increase from last year, with a record 14 athletes surpassing the $10 million mark. Tennis dominates the list, with half of the top 10 hailing from the WTA Tour. Other notable names include Madison Keys ($13.4 million), Naomi Osaka and Elena Rybakina (tied at $12.5 million), and Jessica Pegula ($12.3 million).

Gauff’s earnings reflect both her on-court success, including her second Grand Slam singles title, and her extensive portfolio of endorsements.

