Barack Obama’s 2025 Favourite Songs List Features Burna Boy, Olamide & Obongjayar

Barack Obama releases his 2025 Favourite Songs list. Burna Boy, Obongjayar and Olamide represent Nigeria with ‘TaTaTa’ and ‘99’
Barack Obama has shared his favourite songs of 2025, with Nigerian music once again making a strong appearance. The former US President’s annual playlists have grown into a cultural moment over the years, and this time, Burna Boy and Olamide are holding it down for Nigeria.

Obama shared the list on social media, explaining that he was continuing a tradition he started during his time in the White House — rounding up the music, books and films he enjoyed throughout the year and sharing them publicly.

Burna Boy appears on the list with “TaTaTa,” his collaboration with Travis Scott. Released in May, the track is one of the singles from his eighth studio album, “No Sign of Weakness.”

Olamide also earns a spot with “99,” a record featuring Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn and British singer Daecolm. The song’s placement highlights Olamide’s ability to pull together multiple voices while still keeping the record grounded in the sound he’s known for.

London-based Nigerian artist Obongjayar appears on the list as well, with his song “Not In Surrender”, adding another Nigerian voice to the former president’s selections this year.

Beyond the Nigerian picks, the playlist includes songs by Lady Gaga, Olivia Dean, Rosalía, Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Drake. Last year, Obama’s 2024 playlist also featured Nigerian artists, including Rema with “Yayo” and Asake’s collaboration with Travis Scott, “Active.”

 

