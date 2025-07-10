Burna Boy Drops Highly Anticipated 8th Studio Album “No Sign of Weakness” | Listen

Connect with us

Following his Grammy-nominated “I Told Them,” Burna Boy returns with “No Sign of Weakness,” a 16-track album featuring Stromae, Shaboozey, Travis Scott, and Mick Jagger.
Photo Credit: Burna Boy/Instagram

We finally have it. After months of anticipation and a string of teaser singles, Burna Boy has officially dropped his eighth studio album, “No Sign of Weakness.”

The new project follows “I Told Them,” his 2023 album that earned him four Grammy nominations in 2024, including Best Global Music Album. Tracks from that body of work, like “City Boys,” landed a nomination for Best African Music Performance, “Sittin’ on Top of the World” featuring 21 Savage was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance, and the emotionally charged “Alone” was nominated for Best Global Music Performance. He also got a 2024 Grammy nomination in the “Best African Music Performance” category with his song Higher, from the album.

With “No Sign of Weakness,” Burna shows no signs of slowing down. Over 16 tracks and a runtime of 47 minutes, 23 seconds, he brings together an eclectic mix of collaborators, sounds, and emotions. The album features just four guest artists, and yet each one brings something distinct: Belgian singer-producer Stromae, American-Nigerian country-hop artist Shaboozey, American rapper Travis Scott, and English rock legend Mick Jagger.

The rollout was anything but quiet. From the rapid-fire bounce of “Bundle by Bundle” to the romantic shimmer of “Sweet Love,” Burna’s early releases gave fans a taste of the moods to come. “TaTaTa” — his collaboration with Travis Scott — landed with major fanfare, followed closely by “Update.” But it was “Change Your Mind,” featuring Shaboozey, that slowed things down and peeled back the layers, offering a more reflective and soul-baring side of the African Giant.

Listen to the new album below

