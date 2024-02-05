Burna Boy Lights Up Grammys with a Colorful Performance of “On Form”, “City Boys” & “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”

Connect with us

Music

Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy turned the 2024 Grammys into his own Afrobeats wonderland.

Dripping in jewels and infectious energy, Burna Boy performed on the stage alongside a throng of dancers and a backdrop bursting with colourful buildings. His performance was a celebration of Nigeria and his music, featuring a medley of nominated hits like “On Form,” “City Boys,” and the show-stopping “Sittin’ On Top Of The World.”

Burna Boy started his performance with “City Boys.” The legendary Brandy graced the stage with her divine vocals blending with Burna Boy’s for their rendition of “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” – featuring a fire verse from 21 Savage.

Burna Boy entered the 2024 Grammys with four nominations, including Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Melodic Rap Performance. He was also a first-time nominee in the newly established Best African Music Performance category, a recognition of Afrobeats’ growing influence on the global stage.

Burna Boy is no stranger to Grammy wins, having previously won Best Global Music Album for his 2020 album “Twice As Tall.”

Watch his performance below:

 

