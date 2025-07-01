J Hus & Asake Team Up for the First Time on “Gold” | Watch Video

East London rap heavyweight J Hus and Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake join forces for the first time on “Gold,” a bass-heavy track that merges UK street grit with Yoruba-rooted bravado.

The black-and-white music video strips away distraction and focuses on mood and presence. It’s restrained but powerful, much like the track itself.

Following his Royal Albert Hall show and the impact of his 2020 project “Big Conspiracy,” this is J Hus’ first release since 2023. His verse had previously surfaced over the instrumental of Shallipopi’s 2025 hit “Laho,” leading to talk of a remix. Instead, “Gold” emerges as a standalone moment, full of nods to loyalty, wealth, and the codes that define those who live by them.

J Hus flashes gold rings and name-drops Rolex, Cartier, and Gaddafi—not just for flash, but to signal survival, ambition, and a legacy built through resilience. “Don’t bend, don’t break, don’t fold,” he declares. “It’s a bad boy gangsta party.”

Asake comes in with chant-like repetition and sharp one-liners, calling himself “too oversabi” and already thinking in 2060. His verse moves between spiritual clarity and street smarts, pairing perfectly with Hus while keeping his own rhythm. “Life is too short, make I burn enemies,” he says.

Watch the music video below.