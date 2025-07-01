Watch Temi Otedola’s Unfiltered Look Into Filming “Ms Kanyin”

Temi Otedola is giving us a rare peek behind the scenes of “Ms Kanyin,” the psychological thriller that’s been holding Prime Video viewers in a chokehold. The film follows Amara, a perfectionist student who makes a dangerous deal that awakens a vengeful spirit, turning her school into something out of a nightmare.

If you’ve seen “Ms Kanyin“ and thought, “This must have been one wild shoot,” you’re not wrong. Temi just dropped a behind-the-scenes documentary on her YouTube channel, offering a personal glimpse into the making of the film, from sleepless nights and stunt training to mosquito bites and moments of self-doubt.

“Ms Kanyin“ takes us back to the summer of 2023 when the cast and crew turned Adesoye College, Offa into their set (and home) for months. “We started this project two years ago!!” Temi wrote on Instagram. And you can feel every bit of that time and dedication in the final product.

For Temi, this wasn’t just another role. Playing Amara required physical stunts, sleepless nights, and full-on night shoots that made her “completely nocturnal.”

And while she walked away with a few bruises and some hefty mosquito bites, she also left with something bigger: pride. Pride in a project that’s now number one on Prime Video. Pride in telling a uniquely Nigerian horror story. And pride in pushing herself as an actress.

“This was the most testing film shoot of my career so far,” she shared. But even with the challenges, it’s clear Temi poured her heart into “Ms Kanyin.” “We all poured so much love and effort into this movie,” she says.

If you haven’t watched the film yet, you should. It’s spooky, smart, and rooted in culture. And after you do, head to her channel to see just how it all came together.

Also, Temi wants to know: “How do we feel about Amara???”

Watch below