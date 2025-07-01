Baby Bliss! Moses & Marie Celebrate Their Son’s Dedication in Grand Style

It was a moment of pure joy as gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife Marie celebrated their baby boy’s dedication. The couple stepped into the venue hand in hand, dancing in sync as guests cheered and music filled the air.

The ceremony, which took place over the weekend, was a beautiful mix of tradition, family, and thanksgiving. It was their first major celebration since welcoming their son earlier this year, and the couple didn’t hold back on making it memorable.

Marie looked stunning and radiant in a floor-length, figure-hugging gown in deep navy. The dress featured detailed gold and silver embroidery that flowed from the waistline down. Her matching gele and subtle silver accessories gave the look a clean, graceful finish.

Moses matched her style and elegance in a navy blue agbada with bold blue and silver embroidery across the front. He paired it with a matching fìlà and traditional beaded necklaces that added a regal touch to his look.

The dedication brought together loved ones from Nigeria and Ghana, where Marie hails from. Nearly a year after their beautiful wedding in Ghana, the couple marked this new chapter in their lives with music, prayers, and celebration.

It was a family moment. See their photos below