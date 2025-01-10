Connect with us

Living Sweet Spot

Moses & Marie Bliss' Big News: They're Parents to a Beautiful Baby Boy!

Living Sweet Spot

Monalisa Chinda & Daughter Tamar Usher Serve a Beautiful Mother-Daughter Moment

Culture Events Living Scoop

Did You Miss Ethiopia's Christmas Celebration Yesterday? Here's All You Need to Know

Inspired Living Scoop

Liz Sanya Completes 72-Hour Guinness World Record Bid for World's Largest Sandal

Inspired Living Scoop

Temi Otedola Reflects on 10 Years of Resilience & Growth in the Creative Industry

Living

Nathaniel Bassey Set to Minister at U.S. Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast

Features Living

Chisom Olamigoke: This is Why You Should Take More Pictures in 2025

BN TV Living Movies & TV Scoop

Meghan Markle Kicks Off 2025 with New Netflix Series "With Love, Meghan" | Watch the Trailer

Living Scoop

Mercy Aigbe Celebrates 47 in Style with Gorgeous Looks & 2025 Goals

Living Scoop Style

Toke Makinwa's Bold Red Look is How You Start 2025 in Style

Living

Moses & Marie Bliss’ Big News: They’re Parents to a Beautiful Baby Boy!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Moses Bliss/Instagram

Moses and Marie Bliss have the sweetest news to share–they’re now proud parents to a baby boy! Their pregnancy photoshoot captured a picture of joy and serenity, with Marie glowing as she cradles her baby bump.

It’s been a bueatiful journey for the couple. Just a year ago, in January, Moses proposed to Marie Wiseborn in a surprise moment, set against the backdrop of a beautiful orchestra and close friends. Refelcting on that day, Moses described Marie as “evidence that God can show a man mercy.” By February, they celebrated their union with traditional, civil and church wedding ceremonies surrounded by family, friends, and many from the Nigerian and Ghanaian gospel music scenes.

Fast forward to today, the couple is celebrating yet another blessing. Sharing photos and a beautiful reel from their pregnancy shoot, Moses expressed his gratitude:

This is the doing of the Lord. We are in awe of His mercy 🙏🏽. Join us in thanking God for blessing our family with a baby boy

See more photos from their pregnancy shoot below.

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php