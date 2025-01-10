Moses & Marie Bliss’ Big News: They’re Parents to a Beautiful Baby Boy!

Moses and Marie Bliss have the sweetest news to share–they’re now proud parents to a baby boy! Their pregnancy photoshoot captured a picture of joy and serenity, with Marie glowing as she cradles her baby bump.

It’s been a bueatiful journey for the couple. Just a year ago, in January, Moses proposed to Marie Wiseborn in a surprise moment, set against the backdrop of a beautiful orchestra and close friends. Refelcting on that day, Moses described Marie as “evidence that God can show a man mercy.” By February, they celebrated their union with traditional, civil and church wedding ceremonies surrounded by family, friends, and many from the Nigerian and Ghanaian gospel music scenes.

Fast forward to today, the couple is celebrating yet another blessing. Sharing photos and a beautiful reel from their pregnancy shoot, Moses expressed his gratitude:

This is the doing of the Lord. We are in awe of His mercy 🙏🏽. Join us in thanking God for blessing our family with a baby boy

See more photos from their pregnancy shoot below.