Tony Elumelu’s Triplets Just Graduated and the Family Photos Are Seriously So Cute

Enioluwa Adeoluwa Said “It’s My Birthday” and Served Us a Full Fashion Editorial in Yellow

Omowunmi Dada’s Dress Matched the Koi Fish in Bali And We’re Obsessed

Chlöe Bailey’s Birthday Shoot Was Minimal, Bold & Utterly Chic | See Photos

Martell renews Partnership with Davido for a 3rd term, Unveiling Afrobeats Live in Paris

It's Daniel Etim Effiong's Birthday! See His Stylish & Soulful Photoshoot

Adekunle Gold Launches 5 Star Care to Support 1,000 Sickle Cell Warriors in Lagos

Kiekie’s Birthday Dress Just Declared Her Era of Generational Wealth

Yvonne Orji’s Bali Trip Is Basically a Hot Girl Healing Retreat | See Photos

That Gold Dress Idia Aisien Wore for Her Birthday Still Has Us Obsessed

For her birthday in Versailles, Idia Aisien stepped out in a gold look that’s still living in our minds.

Photo Credit: Idia Aisien/Instagram

You could easily cue up Jill Scott’s “I’m living my life, like it’s golden, golden” while looking at Idia Aisien’s birthday photos. Dressed in a shimmering gold dress with sequin detailing and fringed layers, she brought all the drama and joy you’d want from a milestone celebration.

The setting was the Hall of Mirrors in Versailles. Grand, gold-toned, and full of history. A fitting backdrop for a dress that sparkled under chandeliers and picked up the light beautifully. Her dress, strapless and structured at the top, gave way to textured fringe that moved with her. Paired with gold heels and soft waves, the look was clean, bold, and full of intent.

“Thanking God that I don’t look like what I’ve been through. I’ve survived so much and I finally feel free, fulfilled, blessed & grateful!!! Thank you, God for another year!!” she wrote on Instagram.

See her looks below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

