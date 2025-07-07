That Gold Dress Idia Aisien Wore for Her Birthday Still Has Us Obsessed

You could easily cue up Jill Scott’s “I’m living my life, like it’s golden, golden” while looking at Idia Aisien’s birthday photos. Dressed in a shimmering gold dress with sequin detailing and fringed layers, she brought all the drama and joy you’d want from a milestone celebration.

The setting was the Hall of Mirrors in Versailles. Grand, gold-toned, and full of history. A fitting backdrop for a dress that sparkled under chandeliers and picked up the light beautifully. Her dress, strapless and structured at the top, gave way to textured fringe that moved with her. Paired with gold heels and soft waves, the look was clean, bold, and full of intent.

“Thanking God that I don’t look like what I’ve been through. I’ve survived so much and I finally feel free, fulfilled, blessed & grateful!!! Thank you, God for another year!!” she wrote on Instagram.

See her looks below