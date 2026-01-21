Hilda Baci Starts 2026 with Another Guinness World Record and She’s Now a Three-Time Holder

Hilda Baci is starting the year on an incredible note. The chef has shared an update revealing that she is now a three-time Guinness World Records holder, months after her historic Nigerian jollof rice achievement.

Hilda shared the news on social media, saying:

Woke up a three-time Guinness World Records holder and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.

What a way to step into 2026. This morning, I was just doing my usual routine, casually scrolling through my emails, when I saw the message come in. I was shocked and happy at the same time, completely caught off guard. Five months after the initial record announcement, I was just finding out that there was more. Honestly, God is faithful. The kind of faithful that still surprises you. This feels like such a beautiful reminder that even when you think you’ve seen the full picture, God can still say, “There’s more.” What a blessing, and what a way to enter this new year.

Hilda first made history on September 12, 2025, when she partnered with Gino Nigeria to prepare the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. The massive pot weighed 8,780 kilograms, and Guinness World Records officially confirmed the achievement on September 15, 2025, after verifying that all required guidelines, from cooking proportions to food distribution, were met.

Before that, in 2023, Hilda set a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, cooking continuously for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

With this latest confirmation, Hilda now holds three Guinness World Records.

Congratulations to Hilda Baci on this amazing milestone.