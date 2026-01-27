TikToker Khaby Lame Sells Company in $975 Million Deal: AI Twins and New Wealth

If there is one thing we have learnt about Khaby Lame, it is that you do not need to say a word to make a global impact. The Senegalese-born star, who first captured our hearts with his hilarious silent life-hack reactions, has officially moved from viral skits into the upper echelons of global corporate power.

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the creator economy this January 2026, Khaby has finalised a landmark all-stock deal valued at a staggering $975 million (£770 million). The deal sees the US-listed firm Rich Sparkle Holdings acquire his core operating company, Step Distinctive Limited. According to the official acquisition filing by Rich Sparkle Holdings, the deal marks a shift from viral moments to industrial-scale commerce

From Influencer to Institution

Unlike traditional brand deals where a creator is paid to post, this agreement turns Khaby into a controlling shareholder of Rich Sparkle Holdings. Essentially, he isn’t just the face of the brand anymore, he owns a significant piece of the machinery behind it.

The three-year strategic deal gives Rich Sparkle exclusive global commercial rights to the Khaby Lame brand, covering everything from e-commerce and merchandise to brand partnerships across the US, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

As Khaby himself famously told Forbes: “You should not be in a rush to make money. Start by making the content you like.” It seems that patience has paid off to the tune of nearly a billion dollars.

Meet the “Digital Khaby”

Perhaps the most “future-forward” part of this deal is the development of Khaby’s AI Digital Twin. For a man whose brand is built on universal facial expressions and gestures, this technology is a game-changer. This hyper-realistic AI version will allow Khaby to “appear” in global campaigns and 24-hour livestreams across different time zones simultaneously, all without him needing to be physically present.

Imagine Khaby shrugging at a complicated life-hack in a Tokyo livestream while simultaneously appearing in a fashion campaign in Dubai. It is the industrialisation of charisma.

The deal, which targets over $4 billion in annual sales within the next 36 months, focuses heavily on the US, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. It is a reminder that when your language is universal, your market is the entire world.

While Khaby has always let his hands do the talking, this latest move speaks volumes about the future of digital wealth.