Elsa Majimbo, Khaby Lame, Olajide Olatunji & Ziwe Fumudoh Make Forbes ‘Top Creators 2022’ List
The rise of social media has opened the way for many people to quickly become household names and even overnight celebrities, complete with a slew of fans and a bank account to match. Numerous content creators now make six figures or more from their efforts on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Forbes has released its first-ever list, dubbed the “Top Creators 2022” list, of the world’s most successful influencers. They have earned a total of $570 million in 2021, thanks to the 1.9 billion people that follow them across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The influencers were selected based on their earnings, if they were entrepreneurs and their engagement as indicated by likes, shares and comments.
Nigerian-British YouTuber and rapper Olajide Olatunji, Nigerian-American comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh, Senegalese-born Italian social media sensation Khaby Lame, and Kenyan internet comedian Elsa Majimbo are among the creators of African descent who made the list.
Here’s what the publication wrote on them:
Khaby Lame – Ranks #8
With more than 146 million TikTok followers, Khaby Lame is now the most-followed TikToker in the world (he surpassed Charli D’Amelio in June). The 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe honoree creates comedy skits that mock overly complicated “life hacks”–all without saying a word. Prior to establishing himself online, Lame lost his job as a factory worker in Italy at the onset of the pandemic. Now, at age 22, the Sengalese-born creator is becoming the face of Web3, signing a deal with cryptocurrency exchange Binance in July 2022. He’s also inked partnerships with soccer club PSG and fashion house Hugo Boss. Altogether, Lame made $10 million in 2021, Forbes estimates.
Olajide Olatunji (KSI) – Ranks #20
British YouTuber turned rapper and boxer, Olajide Olatunji, known as KSI, and his promotional company Misfits Boxing recently staged his comeback in the ring at his “Two Fights, One Night”; he won both events. Olatunji got his start in 2009 when he started posting YouTube videos commenting on FIFA video games. Later as part of the Sidemen, a group of British internet personalities, he cofounded restaurant chain Sides and Vodka brand XIX. He also cofounded workout drink Prime Hydration with Logan Paul.
Ziwe Fumudoh – Ranks #38
Northwestern-educated Ziwe Fumudoh got her start as a viral star as the creator of the YouTube show Baited With Ziwe, in which she comically confronts people about racial issues. More recently, Fumudoh has cohosted Crooked Media’s Hysteria podcast, and served as a writer for Stephen Colbert, late-night show Desus and Mero and the New Yorker, among others. She now has her own Showtime show, simply called Ziwe.
Elsa Majimbo – Ranks #49
Comedian Elsa Majimbo found fame during the Covid pandemic. Majimbo grew up in Kenya and was among the first members of her family to go to college before dropping out to pursue comedy. The comedian, who also has 2.5 million Instagram followers, posts parodies of quarantine life and living an indulgent, lazy life. Majimbo, 21, has partnerships with Maison Valentino, Bumble and Beats By Dre.