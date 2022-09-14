Elsa Majimbo, Khaby Lame, Olajide Olatunji & Ziwe Fumudoh Make Forbes ‘Top Creators 2022’ List

The rise of social media has opened the way for many people to quickly become household names and even overnight celebrities, complete with a slew of fans and a bank account to match. Numerous content creators now make six figures or more from their efforts on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Forbes has released its first-ever list, dubbed the “Top Creators 2022” list, of the world’s most successful influencers. They have earned a total of $570 million in 2021, thanks to the 1.9 billion people that follow them across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The influencers were selected based on their earnings, if they were entrepreneurs and their engagement as indicated by likes, shares and comments.

Nigerian-British YouTuber and rapper Olajide Olatunji, Nigerian-American comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh, Senegalese-born Italian social media sensation Khaby Lame, and Kenyan internet comedian Elsa Majimbo are among the creators of African descent who made the list.

Here’s what the publication wrote on them:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaby Lame (@khaby00)

With more than 146 million TikTok followers, Khaby Lame is now the most-followed TikToker in the world (he surpassed Charli D’Amelio in June). The 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe honoree creates comedy skits that mock overly complicated “life hacks”–all without saying a word. Prior to establishing himself online, Lame lost his job as a factory worker in Italy at the onset of the pandemic. Now, at age 22, the Sengalese-born creator is becoming the face of Web3, signing a deal with cryptocurrency exchange Binance in July 2022. He’s also inked partnerships with soccer club PSG and fashion house Hugo Boss. Altogether, Lame made $10 million in 2021, Forbes estimates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSI (@ksi)