Temi Otedola, Kanaga Jnr & Michelle Dede Star in Supernatural Thriller Ms. Kanyin | Watch Trailer

Who else is excited about a new Nollywood film? We definitely are, and even more so because some of your favourite stars are part of it. The upcoming supernatural thriller is titled “Ms. Kanyin.”

Beneath the façade of a perfect school lies a dark secret. It should have remained buried. But now, it’s been disturbed — and it’s coming.

“Ms. Kanyin” takes us into the eerie corridors of a boarding school where Nigerian folklore breathes new life into horror. The story follows Amara, a gifted student who, in her pursuit of perfection, makes a dangerous deal. What she unleashes is more than she bargained for, a vengeful spirit that begins to turn the school into a waking nightmare.

The cast includes Temi Otedola, Michelle Dede, Tolu George, Kanaga Jnr, Natse Jemide, Queen Damilola, Aduke Shitta–Bey, Demola Adedoyin, Kalu Ikeagwu, Keppy Ekpenyong, Blessing Onwukwe, and Francis Onwochei.

“Ms. Kanyin” is more than a ghost story. It’s a gripping tale of pressure, buried secrets, and the cost of ambition. The question is, will they survive what they’ve awakened?

The film begins streaming on 27 June on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer below.