Here's How to Make the Softest and Nuttiest Almond Cake at Home

This almond cake by Easy Quick Recipes is soft, flavourful and super easy to make!
2 hours ago

Craving cake but torn between picking one up from the store and getting hands-on in the kitchen? This almond cake recipe by Easy Quick Recipes might just help you decide. Soft, nutty, and full of flavour, it’s the kind of cake that melts in your mouth and it’s as easy as it is delicious.

You’ll be using simple ingredients: butter, sugar, eggs, plain flour, baking powder, ground almonds or almond flour, almond essence, almond flakes, almond topping, milk, lemon juice, and a dusting of powdered sugar. With these pantry staples, you can whip up a treat that looks as good as it tastes.

This recipe delivers one of the best cake textures you’ll ever try. It is light, fluffy, and layered with a rich almond paste that brings everything together. Topped with almond flakes and finished with an icing drip, the result is festive and perfect for tea time or a cosy coffee break.

Watch how to make this Easy Almond Cake in just a few minutes below:

