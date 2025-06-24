Coco Jones Makes Bold Entrance at Spirit Tunnel with Surprise for Jennifer Hudson

Okay, so Coco Jones just gave us one of our favourite Spirit Tunnel entrances yet, and we’ve seen some great ones. From the second she stepped in, she brought a whole vibe, moving like she’d been counting down to that moment all day.

She wore a fitted tan dress with bold cut-outs that gave the whole look a cool feel. Her face said it all. Smiling one second, surprised the next, fully in dance mode after that. And the cheerleaders were here for it. They literally sang her name as she grooved her way down.

But Coco didn’t stop at dancing. She also surprised Jennifer Hudson with the cutest gift: something cat-themed (because Jennifer loves cats). It was such a thoughtful moment and made their chat feel even more personal.

When they sat down to talk, Coco got real. She opened up about everything from meeting Beyonce to navigating fame and identity. She was funny, sincere, and totally herself, which made it impossible not to root for her.

If you haven’t seen her Spirit Tunnel moment yet, stop everything and go watch it. You’re going to want to dance too.

