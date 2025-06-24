Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

Coco Jones Makes Bold Entrance at Spirit Tunnel with Surprise for Jennifer Hudson

BN TV Cuisine

Raphiat’s Lifestyle Shares Her Delicious Achi Soup Recipe & It’s a Must-Try!

BN TV Cuisine

This Nigerian Chicken Shawarma Recipe Is So Good You’ll Want It Every Week

BN TV Music

Ric Hassani Closes Out ‘Lagos Lover Boy’ With Gospel Track “Tuale” | Watch Video

BN TV Cuisine

This Fish Stew & Banku is the Taste of Home You Didn’t Know You Were Craving

BN TV Scoop

Tyla’s Cheeky Answer to Her Wildest DM Will Make You Love Her Even More

BN TV Music

Joeboy Releases the Rooftop Visuals for "Abena" Off His "Viva Lavida" Album

BN TV Cuisine

You’re About to Be Obsessed With This Chicken Chilli Fried Rice

BN TV Music

Davido & Omah Lay are Serving Romance and Rhythm in the “With You” Video

BN TV Career Inspired

Ink Eze Talks Building BellaNaija Weddings, Digital Beginnings & More on Open Up Podcast

BN TV

Coco Jones Makes Bold Entrance at Spirit Tunnel with Surprise for Jennifer Hudson

The Spirit Tunnel gets a full dose of Coco Jones energy, dance and personality on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Coco Jones/Instagram

Okay, so Coco Jones just gave us one of our favourite Spirit Tunnel entrances yet, and we’ve seen some great ones. From the second she stepped in, she brought a whole vibe, moving like she’d been counting down to that moment all day.

She wore a fitted tan dress with bold cut-outs that gave the whole look a cool feel. Her face said it all. Smiling one second, surprised the next, fully in dance mode after that. And the cheerleaders were here for it. They literally sang her name as she grooved her way down.

But Coco didn’t stop at dancing. She also surprised Jennifer Hudson with the cutest gift: something cat-themed (because Jennifer loves cats). It was such a thoughtful moment and made their chat feel even more personal.

When they sat down to talk, Coco got real. She opened up about everything from meeting Beyonce to navigating fame and identity. She was funny, sincere, and totally herself, which made it impossible not to root for her.

If you haven’t seen her Spirit Tunnel moment yet, stop everything and go watch it. You’re going to want to dance too.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php