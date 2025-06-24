Connect with us

Brandy & Monica Announce First-Ever Joint Tour! 25 Years After The Boy Is Mine

25 years since “The Boy Is Mine,” Brandy and Monica are hitting the road together for a once-in-a-lifetime tour.
2 hours ago

Photo Credit: Brandy/Instagram

Raise your hand if your childhood included pretending to be Brandy or Monica in front of the mirror, clutching the TV remote like it was a gold-plated microphone, fully convinced your living room was a packed arena. You belted out: “I’m sorry that you (sorry that you) / Seem to be confused (confused) / He belongs to me / The boy is mine.”

You turned your back, flipped your hair (or tried to), and rolled your eyes right on cue, syncing every move with Brandy and Monica. It was the late ’90s, and the drama always came with a soundtrack.

If that was you, then you might want to sit down for this.

Brandy and Monica are officially going on tour together for the first time ever. 25 years after “The Boy Is Mine” gave us everything, they’re giving us more. Much more.

Their co-headlining arena tour, aptly named The Boy Is Mine, kicks off on 16 October in Cincinnati and wraps on 7 December in Houston. You can expect beautiful drama, vocals, nostalgia, and a celebration of two women who helped shape an era.

If you’ve been paying attention, you saw this reunion coming. Their cameo in Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine video reignited all the buzz. Then came the remix. Then the Grammy nomination. All of it just proved that this song still holds weight, even two decades later.

Bringing even more power to the lineup are Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts. That’s a stacked lineup worthy of your group chat and your best concert outfit.

Brandy called it a “full-circle moment.” “Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honouring where we came from and how far we’ve both come,” she said. Monica said it’s about love, grace, and purpose.

Whatever you want to call it, we’re ready. Because this time, the boy isn’t the point. The music is.

Catch the trailer of their tour below

