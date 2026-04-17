Brandy Walked Into The Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel in Lime Green and We Loved It

For a few seconds, all we could see was lime green. Then Brandy appeared in full view, dancing her way through the spirit tunnel of The Jennifer Hudson Show like she had known that hallway her whole life. It was bright, joyful and impossible to ignore — exactly the kind of entrance only Brandy could make feel so natural.

The singer and actress stepped into the tunnel wearing a monochrome lime green suit made for attention. The oversized double-breasted blazer sat perfectly over matching wide-leg trousers, creating a sharp silhouette with plenty of movement as she walked and danced. Against the clean studio corridor, that vivid colour did all the talking.

She paired the look with oversized gold disc earrings and a sleek chin-length bob with flicked-out ends that moved beautifully with every spin. Her makeup stayed soft and clean, with winged liner and a neutral lip that let the suit remain the focus. It was smart styling from head to toe.

And Brandy did not simply walk through the tunnel, she enjoyed every second of it. She twirled, moved her hands to the rhythm, pointed towards the camera and took in the cheers from both sides of the hallway. At one point, she placed her hand on her chest in appreciation, smiling as the crowd sang her personalised welcome song.

Their chant went, “Brandy’s at JHud! Hey! Love everything you do! Brandy’s at JHud! Hey! We feel the love with you! At the happy place! It’s for the greatest, it’s true! Brandy’s at JHud! Oh, oh!” And truly, it felt like a celebration for someone whose music and presence have meant so much for so long.

During her visit, Brandy also spoke about her memoir, “Phases,” giving fans another glimpse into the many chapters of her story. But before the interview even began, she had already given us a full moment in that hallway.

One thing about Brandy, she knows how to make joy look easy.