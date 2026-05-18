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Your May Cinema Guide: 5 Nollywood & African Films to Add to Your Watchlist

May 2026 brings an expansive lineup to African cinemas, featuring highly anticipated Nollywood releases and award-winning regional titles. The slate includes Dammy Twitch’s feature debut Call of My Life, the festival-backed Ghanaian comedy The Fisherman, historical epic Efunroye: The Unicorn, emotional drama The Boy Who Gave, and Kayode Kasum’s comedy sequel Ajosepo 2: The Gathering.
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Call of My Life lead actors Uzoamaka Aniunoh in an avant-garde white lace blazer dress with a sculptural headpiece and Andrew Bunting in a black velvet tuxedo posing together at the 12th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Call of My Life stars Uzoamaka Aniunoh and Andrew Bunting show off high-fashion elegance on the AMVCA 12 red carpet ahead of their romantic comedy’s major May box office release. Photo Credit: Uzoamaka Power/Instagram

May is not playing around at the cinemas this year. Between the love stories, the historical epics, the family chaos, and an internationally celebrated comedy adventure, Nollywood and African cinema have put together one of the most varied lineups we have seen in a single month.

Whether you are looking for something to cry at, something to laugh at, something to fall in love to, or something to sit with long after the credits roll, there is something in here for you. Here are five films worth making plans for.

Call of My Life

This romantic comedy produced by Blessing Uzzi follows Soluchi, a call centre agent played by Uzoamaka Power, who is still healing from being jilted by her ex Kalu, played by Zubby Michael. When a routine customer call puts her in touch with the charming Eli, played by Andrew Bunting, her entire view of love begins to shift.

From left: Andrew Bunting, Uzoamaka Power, Nkem Owoh, Blessing Uzzi, Dammy Twitch, and Beverly Osu at the premiere for "Call of My Life".

The stars of Call of My Life gather for the film’s Lagos premiere. Featured from left are Andrew Bunting, Uzoamaka Power, veteran actor Nkem Owoh, producer Blessing Uzzi, director Dammy Twitch, and actress Beverly Osu. Photo Credit: Uzoamaka Power/Instagram

Written by Uzoamaka Power and directed by Dammy Twitch in his feature debut, the film was shot across Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu, with a supporting cast that includes Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, Beverly Osu, and Broda Shaggi, and live musical performances by Johnny Drille and Cobhams Asuquo.

The Boy Who Gave

This is the kind of film that stays with you. Set on Bonny Island in Rivers State, the story follows Idah, nicknamed Broda, a teenager who drops out of school to care for his younger siblings after the death of their parents. Written, directed, produced by, and starring Allison Precious Emmanuel, Tina Mba and Chuks Joseph.

The official movie poster for the film The Boy Who Gave, featuring close-ups of cast members Blossom Chukwujekwu, Allison Precious Emmanuel, and a young child against a warm sunset silhouette backdrop over Bonny Island.

The official theatrical poster for Allison Precious Emmanuel’s independent Nollywood drama, The Boy Who Gave, is currently in cinemas nationwide this May. Photo Credit: The Boy Who Gave (Movie)/Instagram

The film also features Blossom Chukwujekwu as Idah’s father, and Abbey Delight Dagogo and Hart Andrew as his younger siblings. It premiered at the Africa International Film Festival in 2025 to strong responses, and its theatrical release is a debut worth supporting.

The Fisherman

Written and directed by Zoey Martinson, with Yvonne Orji as executive producer, This Ghanaian comedy adventure comes with an impressive festival pedigree. It follows Atta Oko, a retired traditional fisherman who is paired with a modern talking fish and three quirky associates on a whimsical journey to Accra.

Director Zoey Martinson and the cast of the Ghanaian comedy adventure film The Fisherman posing together on the blue carpet at the movie's official Lagos premiere.

The award-winning cast and crew of The Fisherman bring festival glamour to the blue carpet during the film’s official Lagos premiere celebration. Photo Credit: The Fishermen/Instagram

The cast includes Ricky Adelayitar, Endurance Grand, William Lamptey, Kiki Romi, and Princess Fathia Nkrumah. The film won the UNESCO Fellini Medal at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, Best Narrative Feature at the American Black Film Festival, and Best Director at AFRIFF in Lagos, and earned an NAACP Image Award nomination.

Efunroye: The Unicorn

Remember Efunroye Tinubu? This Yoruba-language historical epic tells the true story of Efunroye Tinubu, a 19th-century merchant, kingmaker, and political force whose influence shaped the foundations of Lagos. Produced by and starring Faithia Williams, the film traces Tinubu’s rise from a market trader near Abeokuta to one of the most powerful figures in colonial-era Yorubaland and Lagos politics.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami, with co-direction by Abbey Lanre, the film features an expansive cast including Saidi Balogun, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Femi Adebayo, Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Ajao, Layi Wasabi, Foluke Daramola, and Ibrahim Yekini.

Ajosepo 2: The Gathering

In cinemas from 28 May, this sequel brings back the family you fell in love with in 2024. Directed by Kayode Kasum, the film picks up after the first film’s wedding chaos as the families reunite for an even bigger gathering. Old secrets resurface, new love stories begin, and the wahala is very much still present. The cast includes Toyin AbrahamTimini Egbuson, Mike Afolarin, Bolaji Ogunmola, Bisola AiyeolaMercy AigbeTomike Adeoye, Ronke OshodiOke, Yemi Solade, Kamo State, and Kiitan Bukola. If you watched the first Ajosepo, you already know you are going to see this one.

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