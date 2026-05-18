Your May Cinema Guide: 5 Nollywood & African Films to Add to Your Watchlist

May is not playing around at the cinemas this year. Between the love stories, the historical epics, the family chaos, and an internationally celebrated comedy adventure, Nollywood and African cinema have put together one of the most varied lineups we have seen in a single month.

Whether you are looking for something to cry at, something to laugh at, something to fall in love to, or something to sit with long after the credits roll, there is something in here for you. Here are five films worth making plans for.

Call of My Life

This romantic comedy produced by Blessing Uzzi follows Soluchi, a call centre agent played by Uzoamaka Power, who is still healing from being jilted by her ex Kalu, played by Zubby Michael. When a routine customer call puts her in touch with the charming Eli, played by Andrew Bunting, her entire view of love begins to shift.

Written by Uzoamaka Power and directed by Dammy Twitch in his feature debut, the film was shot across Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu, with a supporting cast that includes Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, Beverly Osu, and Broda Shaggi, and live musical performances by Johnny Drille and Cobhams Asuquo.

The Boy Who Gave

This is the kind of film that stays with you. Set on Bonny Island in Rivers State, the story follows Idah, nicknamed Broda, a teenager who drops out of school to care for his younger siblings after the death of their parents. Written, directed, produced by, and starring Allison Precious Emmanuel, Tina Mba and Chuks Joseph.

The film also features Blossom Chukwujekwu as Idah’s father, and Abbey Delight Dagogo and Hart Andrew as his younger siblings. It premiered at the Africa International Film Festival in 2025 to strong responses, and its theatrical release is a debut worth supporting.

The Fisherman

Written and directed by Zoey Martinson, with Yvonne Orji as executive producer, This Ghanaian comedy adventure comes with an impressive festival pedigree. It follows Atta Oko, a retired traditional fisherman who is paired with a modern talking fish and three quirky associates on a whimsical journey to Accra.

The cast includes Ricky Adelayitar, Endurance Grand, William Lamptey, Kiki Romi, and Princess Fathia Nkrumah. The film won the UNESCO Fellini Medal at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, Best Narrative Feature at the American Black Film Festival, and Best Director at AFRIFF in Lagos, and earned an NAACP Image Award nomination.

Efunroye: The Unicorn

Remember Efunroye Tinubu? This Yoruba-language historical epic tells the true story of Efunroye Tinubu, a 19th-century merchant, kingmaker, and political force whose influence shaped the foundations of Lagos. Produced by and starring Faithia Williams, the film traces Tinubu’s rise from a market trader near Abeokuta to one of the most powerful figures in colonial-era Yorubaland and Lagos politics.

Directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami, with co-direction by Abbey Lanre, the film features an expansive cast including Saidi Balogun, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Femi Adebayo, Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Ajao, Layi Wasabi, Foluke Daramola, and Ibrahim Yekini.

Ajosepo 2: The Gathering

In cinemas from 28 May, this sequel brings back the family you fell in love with in 2024. Directed by Kayode Kasum, the film picks up after the first film’s wedding chaos as the families reunite for an even bigger gathering. Old secrets resurface, new love stories begin, and the wahala is very much still present. The cast includes Toyin Abraham, Timini Egbuson, Mike Afolarin, Bolaji Ogunmola, Bisola Aiyeola, Mercy Aigbe, Tomike Adeoye, Ronke Oshodi–Oke, Yemi Solade, Kamo State, and Kiitan Bukola. If you watched the first Ajosepo, you already know you are going to see this one.