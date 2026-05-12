Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Uzoamaka Power & Andrew Bunting Gave Us a Premiere Full of Romance and Coordinated Fashion

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Genevieve Nnaji Returns! The Nollywood Icon Joins BBC’s "Wahala" Alongside Cush Jumbo & Adelayo Adedayo

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

"Brotherly!" — Bucci Franklin Wins Best Supporting Actor at AMVCA 2026 for To Kill A Monkey

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Double Win! Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Makes AMVCA History With Lead & Supporting Actress Wins

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

The Singleton Set to Bring Its Signature Escape Experience to the 2026 AMVCA

Movies & TV Scoop

Tajé Prest's “Thick & Uninterrupted” Selected for ABFF 2026’s 9:16 Microdrama Showcase

Inspired Movies & TV Music Scoop

The King of Pop Is the World's Number One Global Digital Artist and a Biopic Did That

BN TV Cuisine Movies & TV Music Scoop

From Jollof Rice to Fried Yam: Ayra Starr’s Hilarious Cooking Moment You Need to See

Cuisine Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

Jollof Risotto & Suya Duck? Rita Igbinoba and Peter Egede Just Put Nigeria on the MasterChef Map

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

AMVCA 2026: From Gabriel Afolayan to Uzor Arukwe—Meet Your Best Supporting Actor Nominees

Movies & TV

Uzoamaka Power & Andrew Bunting Gave Us a Premiere Full of Romance and Coordinated Fashion

Uzoamaka Power and Andrew Bunting lead the red carpet at the Lagos premiere of the rom-com Call of My Life. The duo showcased coordinated blue and beige looks ahead of the 15 May 2026 theatrical release of the Dammy Twitch directed film featuring Zubby Michael and Nkem Owoh.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Uzoamaka Power and Andrew Bunting posing closely in a crouched position against a burgundy backdrop at their movie premiere.

Lead stars Uzoamaka Power and Andrew Bunting at the Lagos premiere. They wore coordinated blue and beige looks, featuring pink heels and a silk sash. The film debuts 15 May 2026. Photo Credit: Uzoamaka Power/Instagram

Have you been seeing photos and videos of Uzoamaka Power and Andrew Bunting all over your timeline lately? Because same. And at some point, you probably paused and asked yourself the question everyone seems to be asking right now: wait… are they together?

Well, before anybody starts planning wedding hashtags, it turns out the pair are simply very convincing co-stars — and after seeing them at the premiere of “Call of My Life” in Lagos, we completely understand why the internet is confused. The chemistry is there, the photos are sweet, and the way they showed up together at the premiere made them look less like colleagues and more like the couple everybody secretly roots for in a romance film.

Uzoamaka Power and Andrew Bunting posing closely together in coordinated blue outfits at the Call of My Life premiere.

Uzoamaka Power and Andrew Bunting looked perfectly paired at the Lagos premiere. They matched in coordinated blue and beige, featuring pink heels and a silk sash. Catch them on screen when the film debuts 15 May 2026. Photo Credit: Uzoamaka Power/Instagram

The cinematic season in Nollywood just got a whole lot more interesting with the arrival of “Call of My Life,” and if the premiere is anything to go by, we are in for a serious treat. All eyes were on the leading duo as they stepped out looking every bit the perfectly matched pair, wearing coordinated shades of blue that felt romantic without looking overly planned.

Uzoamaka was a vision in a structured powder blue look that played beautifully with volume. Her outfit featured a fitted strapless bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a midriff cut-out, balanced by a skirt that puffed outward before flowing into a sweeping train. The detached oversized sleeves added a regal touch to the lustrous, iridescent fabric. She grounded the look with pink satin heels topped with bows and added a bit of sparkle with a diamond tennis necklace and crystal gems scattered through her braided hairline and above her brows.

Uzoamaka Power wearing a structured iridescent powder blue gown with a long train at a film premiere.

ead actress and writer Uzoamaka Power at the Call of My Life premiere in Lagos. Her look features a structured powder blue bodice and a voluminous train, paired with pink bow-detailed heels and crystal hair gems. Photo Credit: Uzoamaka Power/Instagram

Standing beside her, Andrew opted for a relaxed aesthetic, wearing a long camel coat over matching wide-leg trousers. He layered a mint green open-collar shirt beneath, but the real talking point was the floor-length panel of pale blue satin draped from his neck to the hem. When they posed closely together, her hand on his lapel and his at her waist, the way their blues mirrored each other made them one of the most memorable duos of the night.

Actor Andrew Bunting posing in a camel coat and pale blue satin sash at the Call of My Life movie premiere.

Andrew Bunting attends the Lagos premiere of the rom-com Call of My Life. He wears a fashion-forward camel coat with a floor-length blue silk drape, representing the film’s modern aesthetic ahead of its May 2026 release. Photo Credit: Andrew Bunting/Instagram

Beyond the fashion, “Call of My Life” is shaping up to be the rom-com of the year. Directed by Dammy Twitch and produced by Blessing Uzzi for Bluhouse Studios, the film follows the life of Soluchi, a call-centre agent played by Uzoamaka Power. Soluchi is navigating the aftermath of a messy breakup with her ex, Kalu (played by Zubby Michael), when a chance customer service call connects her with the charming Eli, portrayed by Andrew Bunting.

From left: Andrew Bunting, Uzoamaka Power, Nkem Owoh, Blessing Uzzi, Dammy Twitch, and Beverly Osu at the premiere for "Call of My Life".

The stars of Call of My Life gather for the film’s Lagos premiere. Featured from left are Andrew Bunting, Uzoamaka Power, veteran actor Nkem Owoh, producer Blessing Uzzi, director Dammy Twitch, and actress Beverly Osu. Photo Credit: Uzoamaka Power/Instagram

Written by Uzoamaka herself, the story is a clever take on modern love, vulnerability, and the unexpected ways we find connection. The cast also includes Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, Beverly Osu, and Broda Shaggi, alongside a debut performance from content creator JustinUGUgonna. With live musical moments from Johnny Drille and Cobhams Asuquo, and scenes shot across Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu, the 15 May 2026 release is definitely one to clear your calendar for.

See more photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ụzọamaka Power (@uzoamakapower)

Watch the trailer below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php