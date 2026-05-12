Uzoamaka Power & Andrew Bunting Gave Us a Premiere Full of Romance and Coordinated Fashion

Have you been seeing photos and videos of Uzoamaka Power and Andrew Bunting all over your timeline lately? Because same. And at some point, you probably paused and asked yourself the question everyone seems to be asking right now: wait… are they together?

Well, before anybody starts planning wedding hashtags, it turns out the pair are simply very convincing co-stars — and after seeing them at the premiere of “Call of My Life” in Lagos, we completely understand why the internet is confused. The chemistry is there, the photos are sweet, and the way they showed up together at the premiere made them look less like colleagues and more like the couple everybody secretly roots for in a romance film.

The cinematic season in Nollywood just got a whole lot more interesting with the arrival of “Call of My Life,” and if the premiere is anything to go by, we are in for a serious treat. All eyes were on the leading duo as they stepped out looking every bit the perfectly matched pair, wearing coordinated shades of blue that felt romantic without looking overly planned.

Uzoamaka was a vision in a structured powder blue look that played beautifully with volume. Her outfit featured a fitted strapless bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a midriff cut-out, balanced by a skirt that puffed outward before flowing into a sweeping train. The detached oversized sleeves added a regal touch to the lustrous, iridescent fabric. She grounded the look with pink satin heels topped with bows and added a bit of sparkle with a diamond tennis necklace and crystal gems scattered through her braided hairline and above her brows.

Standing beside her, Andrew opted for a relaxed aesthetic, wearing a long camel coat over matching wide-leg trousers. He layered a mint green open-collar shirt beneath, but the real talking point was the floor-length panel of pale blue satin draped from his neck to the hem. When they posed closely together, her hand on his lapel and his at her waist, the way their blues mirrored each other made them one of the most memorable duos of the night.

Beyond the fashion, “Call of My Life” is shaping up to be the rom-com of the year. Directed by Dammy Twitch and produced by Blessing Uzzi for Bluhouse Studios, the film follows the life of Soluchi, a call-centre agent played by Uzoamaka Power. Soluchi is navigating the aftermath of a messy breakup with her ex, Kalu (played by Zubby Michael), when a chance customer service call connects her with the charming Eli, portrayed by Andrew Bunting.

Written by Uzoamaka herself, the story is a clever take on modern love, vulnerability, and the unexpected ways we find connection. The cast also includes Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, Beverly Osu, and Broda Shaggi, alongside a debut performance from content creator Justin “UG” Ugonna. With live musical moments from Johnny Drille and Cobhams Asuquo, and scenes shot across Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu, the 15 May 2026 release is definitely one to clear your calendar for.

See more photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ụzọamaka Power (@uzoamakapower)

Watch the trailer below