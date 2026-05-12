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Double Honours! BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba Celebrates Earning Two Master’s Degrees at Eastern Illinois University

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Double Honours! BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba Celebrates Earning Two Master’s Degrees at Eastern Illinois University

Lilo Aderogba has graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a dual Master’s degree, earning an MBA and an MSc in Technology. The BBNaija Lockdown alumna celebrated her May 2026 graduation in Charleston, Illinois, joining the university’s 127th commencement ceremony in royal blue regalia.
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Lilo Aderogba smiling in her graduation gown and cap while holding up a custom stole featuring the Nigerian coat of arms.

Lilo Aderogba celebrates earning an MBA and an MSc in Technology from Eastern Illinois University. Her custom graduation stole features the Nigerian flag and coat of arms, representing her journey from Nigeria to international academic success. Photo Credit: Lilo Aderogba/Instagram

It has been six years since we first met Lilo Aderogba on our screens during the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, but the dietitian and entrepreneur has just proven that her time in the spotlight was only the beginning of a much larger story.

Taking to social media to share her joy, Lilo revealed that she has officially graduated from Eastern Illinois University with not one, but two postgraduate degrees. The multi-hyphenate star successfully completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) alongside a Master of Science in Technology.

Reflecting on her two-year stint in Illinois, Lilo shared that while she initially set out to simply add another qualification to her name, the journey became a deeply personal and spiritual transformation. “God had a greater plan,” she noted, expressing deep gratitude for what she described as “double mercy” and a life-changing experience. She finished her announcement with a heartfelt “Baba ese gan” which means “Thank you so much, Father.”

Lilo Aderogba leaning against a bookshelf in a library wearing her blue graduation cap and a white textured dress.

Lilo Aderogba at the Eastern Illinois University library celebrating her graduation in May 2026. She pairs her royal blue academic cap with a sophisticated white button-down dress for her dual Master’s degree milestone. Photo Credit: Lilo Aderogba/Instagram

For the ceremony on May 9th, Lilo wore the university’s royal blue academic regalia and a custom graduation stole featuring gold motifs and the United States flag. Her hair was styled in long, centre-parted waves with mahogany tones, paired with a classic silver watch and a French manicure to complete the polished aesthetic.

We are officially calling her Lilo Aderogba, MBA, MSc. What do you think?

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