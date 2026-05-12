Double Honours! BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba Celebrates Earning Two Master’s Degrees at Eastern Illinois University

It has been six years since we first met Lilo Aderogba on our screens during the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, but the dietitian and entrepreneur has just proven that her time in the spotlight was only the beginning of a much larger story.

Taking to social media to share her joy, Lilo revealed that she has officially graduated from Eastern Illinois University with not one, but two postgraduate degrees. The multi-hyphenate star successfully completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) alongside a Master of Science in Technology.

Reflecting on her two-year stint in Illinois, Lilo shared that while she initially set out to simply add another qualification to her name, the journey became a deeply personal and spiritual transformation. “God had a greater plan,” she noted, expressing deep gratitude for what she described as “double mercy” and a life-changing experience. She finished her announcement with a heartfelt “Baba ese gan” which means “Thank you so much, Father.”

For the ceremony on May 9th, Lilo wore the university’s royal blue academic regalia and a custom graduation stole featuring gold motifs and the United States flag. Her hair was styled in long, centre-parted waves with mahogany tones, paired with a classic silver watch and a French manicure to complete the polished aesthetic.

We are officially calling her Lilo Aderogba, MBA, MSc. What do you think?

See more photos