Lotus Bank 10km Race Leaves Lasting Impression on Abeokuta

Lotus Bank MD Kafilat Araoye with the Elite Winners

The Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10km Race for 2023 has successfully come to an end, receiving enthusiastic cheers and praise from participants and onlookers alike. This dynamic event underscored the bank’s unwavering dedication to fostering community development, unity, and the essence of sportsmanship.

The 10km marathon race which was held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, started at Iyana Oloke and the finishing point was the iconic Ake’s Palace.

Nigerian Winners- Male

Participants in the race include both local and international athletes who have achieved athletic excellence over the course of their careers. The Nigerian winners in the race earned NGN1,000,000, NGN750,000 and NGN500,000 respectively as cash prizes.

The winners of foreign origin in the elite category also won first prize earning $5,000, the second receiving $3,000, and the third securing $2,000.

The race not only attracted dedicated athletes but also saw the attendance of respectable personalities in Nollywood and the Nigerian entertainment industry including Timini Egbuson, Bisola Aiyeola and Big Brother Naija personalities Lilo Aderogba and Dorathy Bachor.

The race, which is certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and the International Athletics Association Federation (IAAF), has set a new benchmark for corporate involvement in community support and sports development activities.

Lotus Bank is a non-interest Nigerian bank deeply rooted in ethical banking, committed to ethical investing and ethical prosperity.

The Lotus Bank MD Kafilat Araoye and the Female Winners

The Elite category male Winner

Elite Category Male Winner

Nigeria Winners at the Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10km Race

Lotus Bank MD Kafilat Araoye & Other Stakeholders at the race

