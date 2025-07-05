Bright Osayi-Samuel Signs with Birmingham City After Leaving Fenerbahçe

Birmingham City have pulled off an impressive transfer move, confirming the signing of Nigeria international Bright Osayi–Samuel. The Championship side announced the deal on Friday morning through their official website, marking a significant addition to their squad ahead of the new season.

Osayi-Samuel, 27, joins the Blues following the expiration of his contract with Turkish giants Fenerbahçe. He has signed a three-year deal that will keep him at St Andrew’s until the summer of 2028. The versatile player, who is comfortable operating as a full-back, wing-back or winger, will now link up with his new team-mates for the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Despite reported interest from clubs like Besiktas, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Crystal Palace, it is Birmingham City who have won the race for his signature — a move seen by many as a major coup for the club.

Osayi-Samuel brings with him a wealth of experience, having spent the last three and a half years at Fenerbahçe, where he made 126 appearances and featured in top European competitions including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

He is no stranger to English football either. The Nigeria international began his career at Blackpool before moving to Queens Park Rangers in 2017, going on to make over 100 appearances for the Championship side. His consistent performances eventually earned him a spot in the Nigerian national team, where he has been capped 23 times and was part of the squad that finished as runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.