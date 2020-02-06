Mikel Obi gets Emotional as he Addresses Racial Abuse

Racism continues to be the reality of black people across the world, and footballers sometimes get the worst of it.

Mikel Obi was racially abused by fans of Fenerbahce, after his team, Trabzonspor, defeated them 2 – 1 in the Turkish Super Lig.

According to Mirror, Mikel got thousands of racist messages sent to his social media accounts, as well as to his wife and their four-year-old twin daughters.

While his team has filed a criminal complaint, Punch reports that Mikel has addressed the abuse in a press briefing where he got very close to tears.

He was particularly hurt that the racists attacked his wife and children, he shared. He said: