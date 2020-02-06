Connect with us

News

Mikel Obi gets Emotional as he Addresses Racial Abuse

News

There are now New Rules Concerning SIM Card Ownership | Check Them Out

News

What Donald Trump's Acquittal by the US Senate Really Means

News

Here's What the New Northern Security Outfit "Shege-Ka-Fasa" Aims to Achieve

News

#OkadaBan: People are Reporting a Riot in Iyana Ipaja

News

#OkadaBan: Lagosians are Planning a Peaceful Protest this Weekend with #OccupyLagos

News

Ondo State Governor Akeredolu wants Buhari to Legalise Marijuana

News

Here's what has Happened since the Ban of Okada & Keke Napep in Lagos State

News

Daniel Amokachi is Back to Take up an Important Role in Nigerian Football

News

Coronavirus: House of Reps decides not to Evacuate Nigerians in China

News

Mikel Obi gets Emotional as he Addresses Racial Abuse

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Racism continues to be the reality of black people across the world, and footballers sometimes get the worst of it.

Mikel Obi was racially abused by fans of Fenerbahce, after his team, Trabzonspor, defeated them 2 – 1 in the Turkish Super Lig.

According to Mirror, Mikel got thousands of racist messages sent to his social media accounts, as well as to his wife and their four-year-old twin daughters.

While his team has filed a criminal complaint, Punch reports that Mikel has addressed the abuse in a press briefing where he got very close to tears.

He was particularly hurt that the racists attacked his wife and children, he shared. He said:

After the game on Saturday, I started getting messages on my Instagram, even my girlfriend getting instant messages of racism and hatred, they were very scary messages towards me and my family and kids. There’s no place for this.

I don’t think this should be happening and I think these people should be held responsible. They shouldn’t be allowed to come to games.I’m very disappointed with this – especially my girlfriend, my family, my kids. They are only four years old, why do you talk about my kids? I am very sad about this, it’s a very disturbing time for me.

I have received messages indicating that I am not alone. I received messages from Galatasaray fans. I received messages from many people. I received messages stating that they were against the situation I had, and messages from people who knew me from the world.

In this society we live in, there should be no room for such things. We shouldn’t be talking about these things. We are all equal and we are all the same

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Living In This World You Hate

Tale Alimi: 5 Creative Tools That Can Transform Your Business

Ayishat Olanrewaju: What Do People Think About Your Brand?

6 Ways Nigerians Can Practice Good Social Etiquette

Tosin Faniro-Dada of Lagos Innovates is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php