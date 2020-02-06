What Donald Trump’s Acquittal by the US Senate Really Means

On Wednesday, after an intense trial in the Senate, President Donald Trump was acquitted from two articles of impeachment, but what exactly does his acquittal mean following this trial?

Acquitted means he is to be discharged completely from an accusation, and more specifically, in the case of Trump, his acquittal means that he will not be removed from office about a month after the House of Representatives initially voted to impeach him, which brings an end to the impeachment trial process. But it will forever show on record that Donald Trump was impeached.

To clarify things further, President Trump has been found innocent of the charges levelled against him, so he won’t be removed from office and he will also be able to run for a re-election come November. Technically, Trump can be impeached again if the U.S. House of Representatives can file new articles of impeachment and begin the process all over again, but that is highly unlikely.

According to CNN, forty-eight Democrats, including one Republican, found Trump guilty of abuse of power, while 52 Republicans voted to acquit him. Trump who was also impeached on the charge of obstruction of Congress, was found not guilty by 53 Republicans, while 47 senators voted to convict him.

The acquittal vote was the final step in a two-week intense trial marked by arguments from Democrats who see Donald Trump as a bad influence on the nation, and support from Senate Republicans who see the president as a man that maintains a good political grip on their party.