Tekno is Head Over Heels in “Power Bank” feat. Regina Daniels as His Muse

Just picture this: you’re sitting pretty, minding your business, and then your partner starts singing sweet love songs to you. Not just any kind of love songs, he calls you his power bank. Imagine that! What could possibly top such a beautiful gesture?

Well, Tekno has done exactly that with his latest release, “Power Bank“. In this new single, Tekno pours out his heart, expressing deep affection for a woman who gives him strength, lifts his spirits, and keeps him going, just like a power bank charging a phone.

“Powerbank” is an ode to a woman whose love fuels him. She gives him a sense of peace, the courage to face anything, and the joy that makes life feel lighter. It’s romantic, playful, and filled with the kind of devotion that makes you smile.

In the music video, Nollywood star Regina Daniels plays his muse, and Tekno takes on the role of the perfect gentleman who is completely smitten and standing guard over their love, even chasing off those who try to come between them.

Watch the video below.