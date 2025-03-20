These Nigerian Creatives Are Behind Some of Your Favourite Global Hits

There’s a way people talk about Nigerian artists on the global stage, as if their influence starts and ends with hit features or chart-topping Afrobeats songs. The focus is usually on who Ayra Starr is featuring in her song, who Burna Boy is performing with, which American rapper Wizkid is standing next to, or how Tems’ voice carries a chorus. But there’s a bigger story here.

Long before a song becomes a global hit, decisions are being made like who writes the lyrics, who produces the beat, who brings the right energy to a track. And more often than not, a Nigerian artist is somewhere in that process. You might have danced to Usher’s “Ruin” without realising Pheelz had a hand in it. Maybe you vibed to Chris Brown’s “Under the Influence” without knowing it was Kiddominant who co-wrote and produced the track. If Swae Lee and Drake’s “Won’t Be Late” ever played through your speakers, that smooth production came from Tekno. Even Beyoncé’s “Move”, featuring Grace Jones and Tems, had P2J as a co-producer, shaping the sound of her “Renaissance” album.

The awesome thing is that these aren’t just background credits, they’re the fingerprints of Nigerian creativity across some of the biggest albums in the world. You may not know but Don Jazzy co-produced “Lift Off” for Jay–Z and Kanye West, adding his touch to their “Watch the Throne” project. LeriQ produced “Loved By You”, a track on Justin Bieber’s “Justice” album, with Burna Boy delivering the feature. NorthBoi crafted the beat for Beyoncé’s “Keys to the Kingdom”, bringing in Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi for the vocals. That same “Lion King: The Gift” album also had Sarz co-producing “Find Your Way Back”, while P2J contributed to “Ja Ara E.”

Beyond production and songwriting, Nigerian artists continue to shape global music through collaborations and sampling. Stormzy’s “Longevity Flow” samples Asake’s “Lonely at the Top”, bringing Afrobeats into UK rap. Fireboy DML featured on Madonna’s “Frozen” remix, reworking one of her classics. Ayra Starr teamed up with Kelly Rowland for “Bloody Samaritan (Remix)”, bridging different generations of music.

Check out some of the collaborations highlighted above. Watch and listen:

Usher – “Ruin” (Produced by Pheelz)

Chris Brown – “Under the Influence” (Co-written & Produced by Kiddominant)

Swae Lee and Drake – “Won’t Be Late” (Produced by Tekno)

Beyoncé – “Move” featuring Grace Jones and Tems (Co-produced by P2J)

Jay-Z and Kanye West – “Lift Off” featuring Beyoncé (Co-produced by Don Jazzy)

Justin Bieber – “Loved By You” featuring Burna Boy (Produced by LeriQ)

Beyoncé – “Keys to the Kingdom” featuring Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi (Produced by NorthBoi and Co Produced by P2J)

Beyoncé – “Find Your Way Back” (Co-produced by Sarz)

“Beyoncé – “Ja Ara E” (Produced by Beyoncé, P2J, and Derek Dixie) featuring Burna Boy

Stormzy – “Longevity Flow” (Samples Asake’s “Lonely at the Top”)

Madonna – “Frozen” (Remix) featuring Fireboy DML

Ayra Starr – “Bloody Samaritan (Remix)” featuring Kelly Rowland

Omah Lay – “Attention” featuring Justin Bieber