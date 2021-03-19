Have You Listened to Justin Bieber’s New Track “Loved by You” feat. Burna Boy?

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Justin Bieber has delivered a new album “Justice,” and he also features Grammy award-winner Burna Boy in the single “Loved by You.”

This track is about longing to feel desired, then despising yourself for needing to be needed.

“Justice” is Justin Bieber’s sixth studio album. It was released on Friday, March 19, 2021, by Def Jam Recordings. It is the follow-up to his last release, “Changes“.

Listen to the track below:

