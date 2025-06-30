The Gathering is set to Celebrate 10 Years of Ignite this 2025! | Get to know more

Connect with us

Events

Written by The Guiding Light Assembly

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Throughout Scripture, there are moments when God calls His people to gather—each moment marked by divine encounter, alignment, and a shift. Once again, a sound has gone out in the Spirit, a call to ‘Gather again’, hence the Gathering!

It has been ten beautiful, stretching, faith-filled years of Ignite. And this July, there will be a fellowship together to mark the journey with — The Gathering.

More than just an event, it is a moment saturated with worship, truth, and prophetic alignment. An atmosphere where hearts are stirred and destinies reawakened.

Venue: Guiding Light Assembly, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos
Dates: Friday and Saturday, July 5–6, 2025
Host: Pastor Adeolu Adefarasin
Ministers: Nosa · Ighiwiyisi · Sinmidele

Whether you’ve been a part of this story from the beginning or you’re just stepping into it now, The Gathering is a call to awaken and arise. The mandate is clear — YOU Feed Them, for this is more than a celebration. It is a commissioning.

