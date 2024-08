Gospel artist Nosa has released a new single titled “Deep Calleth,” featuring fellow gospel artist Abbey Ojomu. “Deep Calleth” is the first song from TSOAK (The Shout of A King) Sessions, a prophetic and spontaneous worship session.

The song serves as a sound of revival, restoration, healing, and strengthening in the place of prayer and the video features a choreography by Camille Omuojine.

Watch the video below: