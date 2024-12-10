Angelique Kidjo’s “Jerusalema” Performance at Notre Dame Keeps Giving Us Goosebumps

Over the weekend, the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris reopened it’s doors, five years after a fire devastated the historic building. The grand reopening was filled with memorable moments and amid the grand celebration, one performance resonated deeply–Angelique Kidjo’s stirring rendition of the South African hit song “Jerusalema.“

The Grammy-winning artist transformed the cathedral’s news restored halls in to a sanctuary of hope and unity with her soulful voice. Her delivery of “Jerusalema“ felt less like a perfomance and more like a heartfelt prayer, embodying the essednce of the occasion.

Angelique later shared a snippet of her performance on Instagram, along with a message,

My message of Peace for the Reopening of @notredamedeparis singing Jerusalema to remind the world leaders we are all children of God wherever we come from; all our lives are equally important.

In that moment, Amgelique reminded us why music transcends borders, bringing people together in a ceebration of shared humanity. Her performance was passionate, uplifting, and unforgettable–a perfect tribute to the enduring spirit of Notre Dame.

Watch her incredible performance below: