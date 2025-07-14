Buzzed, Bronzed & Unbothered! Angélique Kidjo’s Birthday Beauty Hits Different

Would you try this golden bronze look for your birthday? Music legend Angélique Kidjo just gave us a masterclass in pared-back beauty and presence, with nothing but a buzz cut, warm light, and bold accessories.

Her hair is shaved low, shaped close to the scalp with such precision that it becomes a statement in itself. It’s clean, sculptural and unapologetically confident, pulling attention to her bone structure and the curve of her head without needing extra detail.

The makeup follows that same quiet rhythm: softly bronzed skin that catches warmth without flash, lips in a glossy nude-brown that complements her undertone, and eyes defined just enough to hold their own. Her brows remain natural and unfussed.

Then, the earrings: oversized, hammered-metal circles in a rich copper tone. No necklace, no additional styling. Just space for the earrings to speak.

See the beautiful birthday photo below