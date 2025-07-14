Connect with us

Scoop Style

This Coral Beaded Cape on Veekee James Is the Most Extra Thing We've Ever Loved

Beauty Living Music Scoop

Buzzed, Bronzed & Unbothered! Angélique Kidjo’s Birthday Beauty Hits Different

Inspired Music Scoop

Purp Crowned Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 10!

Beauty Living Scoop

That Bone Structure? Rita Dominic at 50 Is Giving Legacy Beauty

News Scoop

Former President Muhammadu Buhari Passes at 82

Living Scoop Style

Rita Dominic's Navy Sequined Mini Is Birthday Glamour Goals

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Damson Idris Had the Internet in a Chokehold After Chicken Shop Date and We Get It

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Anthony Mackie Dances Through the Spirit Tunnel with Jennifer Hudson & It’s All Vibes!

Scoop Style

Three Dresses, Zero Misses: Wunmi Toriola’s Birthday Style Was a Full-on Fashion Moment

BN TV Music Scoop

Tyla Dances Through Longing in Her New Single “Is It”

Scoop

This Coral Beaded Cape on Veekee James Is the Most Extra Thing We’ve Ever Loved

The Trendupp Awards red carpet offered many fashion moments, but Veekee James’ velvet and coral look invited a quieter contemplation of couture as art.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

There are red carpet moments, and then there are moments that feel like fashion paused to take a breath. Veekee James chose the latter at the Trendupp Awards and made it unforgettable.

Wrapped in emerald velvet, she gave us a silhouette with intention. Cinched at the waist, easy at the hem, and complete with a flowing train. It was glamorous, yes, but also sharp. It was a look rooted in classic glamour. Nothing felt extra, and nothing needed to be.

And just when you thought you’d seen it all, boom. The cape. A coral-red beaded piece that looked like it belonged in a fashion museum. It draped from her shoulders like armour and framed her upper body like art. There was even a matching cuff to complete the moment. Obsessed.

Her hair was styled in a sculpted updo that added just the right amount of lift, and her makeup was fresh with a soft nude lip. She kept the jewelry simple, letting the dress and cape do all the talking.

Against the industrial setting of the event, the jewel tones popped even more. The emerald brought the drama, and the coral gave it warmth. The dress may have said couture, but the vibe was excellence with a capital E.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php