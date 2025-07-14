Purp Crowned Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 10!

After weeks of competition, stage moments that had everyone talking, and that final vote reveal that felt like a breath-hold, Anu Agosa Fadoju, known as Purp, is officially the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 10.

In the final episode, Purp competed against Raymu, a fellow standout from the season, in a series of live performances that tested vocal control and stage presence. Viewers cast their votes, ultimately selecting Purp as the 2025 winner.

The grand finale, hosted by longtime media figure IK Osakioduwa, featured performances from the top finalists, comments from the judging panel — which included Omawumi, Ric Hassani, Iyanya, and guest judge 9ice — and moments of reflection on the journey that began with over two dozen contestants.

Purp now receives a prize package that includes ₦30 million in cash, a new SUV, a music deal, and a DStv Explora with a one-year premium subscription.

In a short speech after being named winner, Purp described the moment as surreal and thanked fans for their support. “This is just the beginning,” Purp said. “I can’t wait to share more music with the world.”

