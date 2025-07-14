Connect with us

Purp Crowned Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 10!

Groundbreaking Documentary Shines Light on Women in Nigerian Politics

Debo "Mr Macaroni" Adedayo Completes Advanced Acting Course at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art

Tony Elumelu's Triplets Just Graduated and the Family Photos Are Seriously So Cute

Watch Keith David's Emotional Reaction to His Hollywood Walk of Fame Honour Announcement

Angélique Kidjo Makes History as the First African Artist to Join the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tems Launches the Leading Vibe Initiative to Uplift African Women in Music

Joel Kachi Benson's "Madu" Wins Emmy for Outstanding Arts & Culture Documentary

Idris Elba to Lead Sherbro Island Eco-City Project Backed by Sierra Leone's Government

The Podcast You Didn't Know You Needed as a Beauty Entrepreneur by Layo Ogunbanwo

Purp Crowned Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 10!

Purp wins big on Nigerian Idol Season 10, taking home N30 million, a new SUV, and a life-changing music opportunity.
27 minutes ago

Photo Credit: Purp/Instagram

After weeks of competition, stage moments that had everyone talking, and that final vote reveal that felt like a breath-hold, Anu Agosa Fadoju, known as Purp, is officially the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 10.

In the final episode, Purp competed against Raymu, a fellow standout from the season, in a series of live performances that tested vocal control and stage presence. Viewers cast their votes, ultimately selecting Purp as the 2025 winner.

The grand finale, hosted by longtime media figure IK Osakioduwa, featured performances from the top finalists, comments from the judging panel — which included Omawumi, Ric Hassani, Iyanya, and guest judge 9ice — and moments of reflection on the journey that began with over two dozen contestants.

Purp now receives a prize package that includes ₦30 million in cash, a new SUV, a music deal, and a DStv Explora with a one-year premium subscription.

In a short speech after being named winner, Purp described the moment as surreal and thanked fans for their support. “This is just the beginning,” Purp said. “I can’t wait to share more music with the world.”

Watch the moment Purp claimed the crown, and see more performances that got her there.

